IIM Indore IPMAT 2020 Exam Pattern | Know Exam Duration | Marking Scheme | Sections and Questions

Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM Indore) conducts IPMAT 2020 exam every year in the month of May for the management aspirants seeking admission in the 5-year Integrated Management course. IPMAT 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 30th April 2020. The IPMAT exam registration window opened on 17th February this year. Candidates are therefore advised to understand the IPMAT exam pattern to chalk out a well defined preparation strategy.

Take a look at the detailed overview of IPMAT MBA exam pattern given below:

IPMAT 2020 Exam pattern Exam Components Mode of Exam Computer-based Exam Type of question paper Both MCQs and Descriptive Type questions Total No. of questions 100 Time duration 2 hours (120 minutes) Marks per question 4 Exam language English No. of sections 3 Negative Marking Yes Sectional Time limit No

IPMAT 2020 Exam Pattern

It is important to understand the exam pattern carefully so that while preparing a study plan, aspirant is aware of the preparation strategy. For each entrance exam, the exam conducting body decides different time duration, marking scheme, no. and type of questions, and even the no. and type of sections also differs. In some exams candidates may find General Knowledge section however in others, this section is omitted. Therefore, the preparation has to be aligned with the specified exam pattern and syllabus.

Here is all that you need to know about the IIM Indore’s IPMAT exam pattern:

Exam Duration

IIM Indore has made it clear in the guidelines that the computer-based IPMAT exam will be conducted for the duration of 120 minutes. The time duration for each section has already been allocated. Candidates will get a sectional time limit of 80 minutes to attempt the Maths section, and 40 minutes to prove their caliber in the English section.

No. of Sections

In the IPMAT exam, there are majorly 3 sections. Among these 3 sections, 2 sections will be based on quantitative ability and one section on Verbal Ability. Aspirants would be required to solve the Quant section at length. Questions from topics such as Quantitative Ability: Percentages, Profit and Loss, Number System, Average, Data Interpretation (DI), and Logical Reasoning (LR) will be seen in the Quant section. Verbal ability section will carry questions from topics such as Reading Comprehension; Vocabulary; Para Jumble, & Paragraph completion etc.

Type of Questions

IIM Indore’s IPMAT is one of a unique entrance test which tests the ability of the aspirants by asking both objective and descriptive questions. The Quant section will be divided in 2 categories. In one category, MCQs will be provided to solve, and in the second category, aspirants will have to solve the questions in the descriptive manner. However, the Verbal ability section will carry only MCQ based questions to test the aptitude.

Marking Scheme

IPMAT follows a general marking scheme which has been seen for other entrance exams as well. For each correct option chosen by the candidate, +4 marks will be rewarded, and for each wrong option being chosen by the candidate, -1 will be deducted. This means that IPMAT has a provision for negative marking and candidates must choose the answers carefully to avoid negative marking.

IPMAT Exam Overview

IPMAT Exam Section Number of questions Allotted Time Verbal Skills – Part 1 30 30 Quantitative Skills – Part 1 30 30 Quantitative Skills – Part 2 30 30

Candidate are advised to go through the IPMAT exam pattern 2020 carefully so as to prepare a good study plan for the upcoming days left to appear for the entrance exam. Each and every component i.e. IPMAT exam duration, sectional time limit, marking scheme, mode of exam, is relevant while preparing a study plan. IPMAT 2020 is a basic level screening for IIM Indore’s five-year Integrated Management Programme.

IPMAT 2020 Mock Tests

Top prepare for IIM Indore’s IPMAT exam, candidates should appear for the online mock tests available on various platforms. Aspirants are advised to appear for IPMAT mock test to build familiarity with the exam pattern and analyse their performance before the D-day.

To know more about IPMAT exam, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com and never miss out on important news related to BBA exams, colleges and courses.