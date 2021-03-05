IIM Udaipur Completes Summer Placements; Highest Stipend Increases by 20%

IIM Udaipur completes Summer Placement process for the Batch of 2020-22 for the PGDM aspirants. As per the report from the IIM, the current batch of PGDM students is one of the largest and the most diverse batch in its 10-year history, with 322 eligible candidates that sat for the placements.

On this achievement, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said "This patronage of the industry in IIM Udaipur's Summer Placements, despite challenges of the Covid pandemic, is a reflection of the intrinsic faith it has in the Institute and the talent of its students. We deeply value the industry's partnership and going forward, one of our key focuses is to develop management and leadership talents for the 'emerging digital world'. We are working in sync with the digital transformation of the corporate world, which will need a new breed of talented managers and leaders."

Take a look at some of the placement highlights of the top MBA institute of India:-

IIM Udaipur Summer Placement Highlights

322 students secured summer placements during the summer placements

160 firms participated in the recruitment drive, out of which 60 recruiters participated for the first time in the Summer placement drive

The highest stipend for the batch stood at INR 3,00,000 which is an increase of 20% from last year despite the slowdown in the industry due to the pandemic

E-commerce sector saw a remarkable upswing in terms of placement offers being extended to the aspirants

IIM Udaipur - Prominent Recruiters on the Campus

Recruiters are the key constituent of the placement drive that builds the career of the aspirants by offering lucrative job profiles and salary packages. Packages were offered to the students in several domains such as Analytics, Finance, HR, Operations, and Sales & Marketing with the highest number of offers extended in Sales & Marketing domain.

Find out the list of prominent recruiters that participated in the IIM Udaipur placement drive:-

Accenture Strategy,

Accenture Technology,

Adani Group,

AliveCor India,

Asian Paints,

BNY Mellon,

Casio,

Cisco Systems,

Del Monte,

Hindustan Unilever,

Kalpataru,

Magicbricks,

Puma,

Renault,

Samsung R&D,

Aditya Birla Capital,

Amul,

Bajaj Auto,

Baker Hughes,

BPCL,

Capgemini,

Cummins,

Droom,

Gartner,

General Electric,

HPCL,

ICICI Bank,

ICICI Lombard,

KPMG,

Kuber Bank,

Larsen & Toubro,

Lubrizol,

MakeMyTrip,

OfBusiness,

Reserve Bank of India,

Secure Meters,

Sesa Care,

Sutherland,

TAFE,

Tata Capital,

Titan,

Vedanta Limited,

Wonder Cement,

Yes Bank, and

ZoomCar

IIM Udaipur Summer Placement - Salary Statistics

Salary statistics is the yardstick with which the performance of the Institute’s growth is measured in the industry and among academic. Find out the growth trajectory of IIM Udaipur through the salary statistics of summer placement as provided below:

Highest stipend for the batch stood at INR 3,00,000/-

Top 10 percentile secured an average stipend stood at INR 2,09,032/-

Top 20 percentile secured an average of INR 1,67,150/-

Top 50 percentile received an average stipend of INR 1,08,000/-

About IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur (IIM-U) is one of the the youngest B-school in the world to be listed on the FT Global MIM Rankings 2020. It is only the 4th IIM, along with IIMs Ahmedabad, Calcutta & Bangalore, to be on this prestigious Ranking. The Institute has also maintained its listing in the QS 2021 Masters in Management (MIM) Rankings for the second consecutive year.