IIM Visakhapatnam Placement Report – Completes 100% placement | IT sector accounted for highest PGP placements

Indian Institute of Management (Visakhapatnam), IIM Vizag, has completed 100 per cent MBA placement for the PGP batch of 2018-20. The institute released the placement report which mentions that the average salary of the top quartile stands at Rs. 18.67 lakh per annum (LPA). The average salary of the entire batch is Rs. 13.08 LPA. The institutes welcomed top recruiters for placements at the campus. Breaking the record of previous year of the highest salary, this year the institute has clocked highest package at Rs. 27 LPA. Last year, the highest package stood at Rs. 22 LPA.

Recruiters from IT domain hired maximum students from the batch this year. Placements of other domains such as BFSI, E-commerce, hospitality, Manufacturing, logistics, automobile, conglomerate, FMCG, media and advertising were considerably good. Find out more about the IIM Vizag MBA placement here:

IIM Vizag Domain-wise Placement

The institute has released statistics pertaining to the placements in each domain. Take a look at the table provided below:

Domain Percentage of Students Placed IT/ITES 39% BFSI 16% Education and Technology 6% Infrastructure 6% Manufacturing 6% Logistics 5% FMCG 2% e-commerce 2% Luxury goods 2% Consulting 3% Conglomerate 3% Hospitality 3% Automobile 4%

On this congratulatory moment, IIM-V Director, Prof M Chandrasekhar said that this is the proud moment for the institute as the batch has broken all the previous records and have set a new milestone for the upcoming batches. He even appreciated the student cohort that has achieved new heights and have rendered this placement exercise a success. The offers received by the students are highly rewarding and will surely bring positive change in their career aspirations. The Professor highlighted that the students have not just surpassed the expectations of the institute but have also bagged niche roles with the industry stalwarts. All the efforts that have been comprehensively put forward by the students and teachers of IIM-V have helped candidates grab rich profiles and packages.

The Chairperson of IIM-Visakhapatnam, Prof. Deepak Gupta shared that during the tough business environment and challenging conditions, students of IIM-V did not give up on the expectations of the institute and have managed to achieve 100 per cent results for the institute. He not only congratulated the students and teachers but also the recruiters who have shown continuous faith in the quality of education and the professionals being groomed at the campus. He even encouraged the upcoming batch to break the record set by the current batch with their par excellent performance.

