IISC Recruitment 2022 for 100 Technical Assistant Posts, Apply Online @iisc.ac.in

IISC Recruitment 2022: Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bangalore is looking for candidates to join for the position of Technical Assistant. The candidates who are eligible for the IISC Technical Assistant Recruitment can submit the application via online mode from 07 February to 28 February 2022. IISC Application Link is available on iisc.ac.in/positions-open.
IISC Technical Assistant Notification Download
IISC Technical Assistant Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 07 February 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 28 February 2022
IISC Technical Assistant Vacancy Details
Technical Assistant - 100
- UR-42
- OBC-25
- SC-16
- ST-7
- EWS-10
IISC Technical Assistant Salary:
Rs.21700 (Cell 1) Plus allowances as per rates prevailing at the Institute.
Eligibility Criteria for IISC Technical Assistant Posts
Educational Qualification:
B.Tech/ BE / B Arch/ B.Sc./ BCA / BVSc with minimum 55% marks
IISC Technical Assistant Age Limit:
26 years
Selection Process for IISC Technical Assistant Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of the Written Aptitude Test.
How to Apply for IISC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of IISC - https://iisc.ac.in
- Go to ‘News & Events’then on ‘Postions Open’
- Click on ‘Technical Assistant’ then on ‘Click here to Apply’ under ‘Technical Assistant’ of ‘Other Postions’
- It will redirect to a new page. New Users will regired to go to ‘click here to Register for IISc Bangalore Technical Assistant Recruitment posts - Mar 2022.’ given at the bottom
- After registration, login into your account and submit details
- Take a print out of the application form
IISC Technical Assistant Application Fee:
- General, OBC and EWS candidates - Rs. 500/-
- Women candidates, SC, ST, PwD, Transgender and Ex-servicemen - No Fee