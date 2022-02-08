IISC Recruitment 2022 for 100 Technical Assistant Posts, Apply Online @iisc.ac.in

ndian Institute of Science (IISC) is hiring 100 Technical Assistant. Check Vacancy, Educational Qualification, Salary, Age Limit and Application Process Here.

IISC Recruitment 2022: Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bangalore is looking for candidates to join for the position of Technical Assistant. The candidates who are eligible for the IISC Technical Assistant Recruitment can submit the application via online mode from 07 February to 28 February 2022. IISC Application Link is available on iisc.ac.in/positions-open.

IISC Technical Assistant Notification Download

IISC Technical Assistant Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 07 February 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 28 February 2022

IISC Technical Assistant Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant - 100

UR-42

OBC-25

SC-16

ST-7

EWS-10

IISC Technical Assistant Salary:

Rs.21700 (Cell 1) Plus allowances as per rates prevailing at the Institute.

Eligibility Criteria for IISC Technical Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

B.Tech/ BE / B Arch/ B.Sc./ BCA / BVSc with minimum 55% marks

IISC Technical Assistant Age Limit:

26 years

Selection Process for IISC Technical Assistant Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of the Written Aptitude Test.

How to Apply for IISC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the official website of IISC - https://iisc.ac.in Go to ‘News & Events’then on ‘Postions Open’ Click on ‘Technical Assistant’ then on ‘Click here to Apply’ under ‘Technical Assistant’ of ‘Other Postions’ It will redirect to a new page. New Users will regired to go to ‘click here to Register for IISc Bangalore Technical Assistant Recruitment posts - Mar 2022.’ given at the bottom After registration, login into your account and submit details Take a print out of the application form

IISC Technical Assistant Application Fee: