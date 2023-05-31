IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2023 For 77 Non-Teaching Posts @iiserb.ac.in, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IISER Bhopal has invited online applications for the 77 Non-Teaching Posts on its official website. Check IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal has published recruitment notice in the Employment News (27 May-02 June) 2023 for various Non-Teaching posts. A total of 77 Non-Teaching posts including Librarian, Superintending Engineer, Assistant Registrar, Sports Officer, Medical Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil) and others.



Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 14,2023. The hardcopy of the same along with all required documents should be sent to the recruitment section of the Institute on or before June 26, 2023.



IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: June 14, 2023

Last date for hard copy of the application with documents: June 26, 2023



IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Name of Posts Non-Teaching Posts Number of Posts 77 Category Govt Jobs Last Date to Apply June 14, 2023 Application Mode Online Organization official website http://iiserb.ac.in





IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Librarian-01

Superintending Engineer-01

Deputy Registrar-01

Executive Engineer (Civil/ Electrical)-01

Assistant Registrar-04

Sports Officer-01

Medical Officer-01

Physical Education Instructor-01

Counseling Superintendent -02

Junior Engineer (Civil)-02

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-02

Technical Assistant (IT) -01

Jr. Library Superintendent-01

Junior Assistant (MS)-14

Lab Assistant-06

Attendant (Lab)-08

Attendant (IT) -03

Senior Superintendent-03

Superintendent -03

Technical Assistant (Lab)-01

Technical Assistant (IT)-01

Office Assistant (MS)-01

Jr. Technical Assistant (Lab)-03

Jr. Technical Assistant (IT)-06

Jr. Office Assistant -04



IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Librarian-

1. Master's Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation

Science with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed.

2. A Ph.D. Degree in library science/information science/documentation/ archives and manuscript-keeping.

3. Evidence of innovative library services, including the integration of ICT in a library.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/application process and others update for the posts.





IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2023 PDF





IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts after visiting the Institute's website (Recruitment portal) http://iiserb.ac.in on or before June 14, 2023. Candidates will have to send the printed proforma of the duly filled online application along with all required attachments as mentioned in the notification in a sealed envelope super-scribing the name and the post applied for, so as to reach through Registered/Speed Post to the Recruitment Cell, as indicated below, on or before June 26, 2023.