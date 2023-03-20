IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 30 Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2023: IIT Bhilai has released a notification regarding recruitment of 30 vacancies of Assistant, Junior Assistant and other Posts. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding vacancy.

IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2023: IIT Bhilai Limited has started the process for recruitment of Assistant, Junior Assistant and various other posts . Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released and can be viewed from the Official website of IIT Bhilai at - https://www.iitbhilai.ac.in/ Forms for recruitment will be submitted online only. The last date to apply online is 27 March 2023. This year there are a total of 30 vacancies to be filled. Applications can be filled online via the official website of IIT Bhilai in the careers section. The Link to apply has been activated. Candidates can also refer to the employment newspaper of 18 March 2023 for details.

IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event Date Registration Start 27 February 2023 Last Date to Apply 27 March 2023 Exam Date To be announced

IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification Assistant Master’s Degree from recognized university with at least 55% marks OR Bachelor’s Degree from recognized university with at least 55% marks and at least 03 years’ relevant experience as Junior Assistant in the Pay Matrix Level 03 or equivalent pay scale. Junior Assistant Bachelor’s Degree from recognized university with at least 55% marks. SUPERINTENDENT (TECHNICAL) Master’s Degree in Science/Computer Science/Computer Applications/IT or equivalent qualification in respective field with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognized University/ Institute with three year relevant experience in the Pay Matrix Level 6 or equivalent pay scale. OR Bachelor’s Degree (four years) in Engineering or equivalent qualification in appropriate field with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognized University/Institute with three-year relevant experience in the Pay Matrix Level 6 of 7th CPC or equivalent pay scale.

For details regarding detailed vacancies, educational qualification and work experience check official notification.

Age Limit

The age limit is different for different posts. Candidates need to go through official notification to check the age limit. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines.

IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 30 vacancies of Assistant, Junior Assistant, Superintendent (Technical) in various trades. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.

Name of Post No of vacancy Assistant 10 Junior Assistant 05 Superintendent (Technical) 05 Others 10 Total 30

How to fill IIT Bhilai Application?

Step1 : Visit the official website of IIT Bhilai India at- https://www.iitbhilai.ac.in/

Step 2 : On the home page go to staff recruitment section.

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- Administrative and Technical Vacancies

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2023 : Application Fees

The application fees is Rs. 500 For GEN/OBC Candidates and NIL-. for /SC/ST/PwBD/

IIT Bhilai 2023: Salary

The details of salary for is given in the table below.

Name of Post Salary Assistant 25,500/- Junior Assistant 21,700/- Superintendent (Technical) 44,900/-

For details of other posts, check the official notification.

IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

On the basis of applications received and screening test, eligible candidates will be required to appear in the written test (OffLine/On-Line), Trade test, Skill Test and Interview. The candidates may be shortlisted for selection on the basis of performance in the written test and Interview. The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for any post.