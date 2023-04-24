IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 For 66 Non Academic Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IIT Delhi has invited online applications for the 66 Non Academic Posts on its official website. Check IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has notified in the Employment News (22 April -28 April) 2023 for various non academic posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 12, 2023.

According to the short notice released, IIT Delhi has extended the last date for submission of application for earlier released against advt. No.-Mission Mode (DR) (4)/ 2023 Dated March 25, 2023 till May 12, 2023.

Short notice further says, "With reference to the Advt. No.-Mission Mode (DR) (4)/ 2023 Dated March 25, 2023 published on the Institute Website for filling up the various Non-Academic position(s) in IIT Delhi. The last date for submission of Online Applications is hereby extended up to 12.05.2023 till 05:00 PM. All other terms and conditions remain unchanged."

Notification Details IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023:

Advt. No.-Mission Mode (DR) (4)/ 2023 Dated March 25, 2023

Important Date IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023:

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 12, 2023

Vacancy Details IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023:

Technical Assistant: 30

Junior Technical Officer: 18

Technical Officer: 14

Junior Superintendent (Hospitality): 3

Medical Officer (Psychiatry): 1

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Post Name Non Academic Vacancies 66 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Advt No (DR) (4)/ 2023 Dated March 25, 2023 Last Date for Online Application May 12, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Official Website https://home.iitd.ac.in/

Eligibility Criteria IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Technical Assistant: Master’s Degree in Science (Physics/ Chemistry)/ Computer Science/ Computer Applications or B.E/B.Tech or equivalent qualification (AMIE) in Civil/ Mechanical/ Textiles/ Biotechnology/ Chemical/ Biochemical/

Electrical/ Electronics/ Communication/ Instrumentation/ Computer Science with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognized University/ Institute. OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Science (Physics/ Chemistry)/ Computer Science/ Computer Applications or Diploma in Engineering/ Applied Science or equivalent in Civil/ Mechanical/ Textiles/ Biotechnology/ Chemical/ Biochemical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Communication/ Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Applied Physics/Applied Chemistry with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognized University/ Institute.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



How To Apply IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the online apply link on the official website on or before May 12, 2023.