IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 For 66 Non Academic Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IIT Delhi has invited online applications for the 66 Non Academic Posts on its official website. Check  IIT Delhi  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has notified in the Employment News (22 April -28 April) 2023 for various non academic posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 12, 2023. 

According to the short notice released, IIT Delhi has extended the last date for submission of application for earlier released against advt. No.-Mission Mode (DR) (4)/ 2023 Dated March 25, 2023 till May 12, 2023.

 Short notice further says, "With reference to the Advt. No.-Mission Mode (DR) (4)/ 2023 Dated March 25, 2023 published on the Institute Website for filling up the various Non-Academic position(s) in IIT Delhi. The last date for submission of Online Applications is hereby extended up to 12.05.2023 till 05:00 PM. All other terms and conditions remain unchanged."

Corrigendum Regarding the Last  Date Extension 

Notification Details IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023:
Advt. No.-Mission Mode (DR) (4)/ 2023 Dated March 25, 2023

Important Date IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023:
Last Date for Submission of Application: May 12, 2023

Vacancy Details IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023: 
Technical Assistant: 30
Junior Technical Officer: 18
Technical Officer: 14
Junior Superintendent (Hospitality): 3
Medical Officer (Psychiatry): 1

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization     Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Post Name       Non Academic
Vacancies     66
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     All India
Advt No (DR) (4)/ 2023 Dated March 25, 2023
Last Date for Online Application  May 12, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Official Website     https://home.iitd.ac.in/

Eligibility Criteria IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023:
Educational Qualification

Technical Assistant: Master’s Degree in Science (Physics/ Chemistry)/ Computer Science/ Computer Applications or B.E/B.Tech or equivalent qualification (AMIE) in Civil/ Mechanical/ Textiles/ Biotechnology/ Chemical/ Biochemical/
Electrical/ Electronics/ Communication/ Instrumentation/ Computer Science with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognized University/ Institute. OR
Bachelor’s Degree in Science (Physics/ Chemistry)/ Computer Science/ Computer Applications or Diploma in Engineering/ Applied Science or equivalent in Civil/ Mechanical/ Textiles/ Biotechnology/ Chemical/ Biochemical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Communication/ Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Applied Physics/Applied Chemistry with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognized University/ Institute. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 


IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023 PDF

How To Apply IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the online apply link on the official website on or before May 12, 2023.

FAQ

What is the Eligibility Criteria for IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having Graduate/Master with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in IIT Delhi Recruitment 2023?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has notified for various non academic posts including Technical Assistant and others on its official website.
