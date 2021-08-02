IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2021 for 73 Junior Assistant Posts, Apply Online @iitism.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad is hiring 73 Junior Assistant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on or before 31 August 2021.

Notification Details

Advertisement Number - 411002/6/2021-Estt

Important Dates

Closing of registration of applicants – 31 August 2021

IIT Dhanbad Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant - 73 Posts

UR - 25

SC - 11

ST - 6

OBC-NCL - 21

EWS - 10

IIT Dhanbad Jr Assistant Salary:

Level 3 (Rs. 21700-69100)

Eligibility Criteria for IIT Dhandbad Junior Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university with at least 55% marks.

Proficiency in the use of variety of computer office applications, M.S Word, Excel, Power-point.

Having typing speed of either 40 w.p.m. in English or 35 w.p.m. in Hindi on computers.

Selection Process for IIT Dhanbad Jr Assistant Posts

The candidates eligible on the basis of their educational qualification and age will be called to appear in the Screening Test (objective type) – 100 marks – for shortlisting the candidates for Main Examination.

How to Apply for IIT Dhanbad Junior Assistant Recruitment 2021

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website www.iitism.ac.in on or before 31 August 2021.