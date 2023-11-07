IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 Notification For 59 Non Teaching Vacancies, Apply Online

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 is out for 59 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023

IIT Jammu Non Teaching Posts Recruitment 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu (IIT Jammu) has released the recruitment notification for 59 non taching vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is December 16. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - iitjammu.ac.in

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

IIT Jammu Non Teaching Posts Recruitment 2023

IIT Jammu notification for the recruitment of 59 Non Teaching has been released. The application process for the post started on October 22. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu Posts Name Non Teaching Posts Total Vacancies 59 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on November 3, 2023 Application Start Date November 5, 2023 Application End Date December 16, 2023

IIT Jammu Non Teaching Posts Notification PDF

Candidates can download the IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 59 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

What is the Application Fee For IIT Jammu Non Teaching Posts?

Candidates can fill out the IIT Jammu application from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The application fee for IIT Jammu varies as per the post the candidate is applying. Check below the post wise required fees

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable Fee of Rs.1000/- [Rs 800/- towards application fee plus Rs 200/- towards processing fee] for Group ‘A’ and Rs.500/- /- [Rs 300/- towards application fee plus Rs 200/- towards processing fee] for Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ has to be paid through the link provided inside the portal. This fee is inclusive of GST. Candidate belonging to SC/ST, PwD category and women candidates are exempted from paying application fee. However, they have to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 200/- towards processing fee.

Vacancies For IIT Jammu Non Teaching Posts

A total of 59 vacancies were announced by IIT Jammu for Non Teaching. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Post Name Group A Number of Vacancies Registrar A 1 Deputy Registrar A 2 Deputy Librarian A 1 Senior Technical Officer A 1 Senior Scientific Officer A 1 Executive Engineer (Civil) A 1 Scientific Officer A 1 Assistant Registrar A 1 Assistant Librarian A 1 Technical Officer A 4 Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) A 1 Assistant Workshop Officer A 1 Institute Counsellor A 1 Training & Placement Officer B 1 Junior Section Officer B 2 Laboratory Officer B 4 Junior Engineer (Civil) B 2 Junior Engineer (Electrical) B 2 Junior Library Information Officer B 2 Senior Assistant C 10 Laboratory Assistant C 19

What is the IIT Jammu Non Teaching Posts Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification: The educational required varies as per the posts candidates is applying for. We recommend candidates to read official notification for detailed educational qualification.

Age Limit:

The age limit varies as per the posts. The Cut off date for age limit is November 3, 2023. Check the table below for age post wise age limit. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates as per govt. norms.

Post Name Age Limit Registrar Below 55 Years Deputy Registrar 50 Years Deputy Librarian 50 Years Senior Technical Officer Preferably below 50 years Senior Scientific Officer Preferably below 50 years Executive Engineer (Civil) Preferably below 50 years Scientific Officer Preferably below 45 Years Assistant Registrar 45 Years Assistant Librarian 45 Years Technical Officer Preferably below 45 Years Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) 45 Years Assistant Workshop Officer 45 years Institute Counsellor 45 years Training & Placement Officer 35 years Junior Section Officer 35 Years Laboratory Officer Preferably below 35 Years Junior Engineer (Civil) 35 Years Junior Engineer (Electrical) 35 Years Junior Library Information Officer 35 Years Senior Assistant 33 Years Laboratory Assistant Preferably below 33 Years

IIT Jammu Non Teaching Posts Salary 2023

The Pay scale varies as per the posts candidates has applied for. Check the table below for post wise pay level

Post Name Salary Registrar Level -14 (Rs. 144200-218200) Deputy Registrar Level-12 (Rs. 78800-209200) Deputy Librarian Level-12 (Rs. 78800-209200) Senior Technical Officer Level-12 (Rs. 78800-209200) Senior Scientific Officer Level-12 (Rs. 78800-209200) Executive Engineer (Civil) Level-12 (Rs. 78800-209200) Scientific Officer Level-11 (Rs. 67700-208700) Assistant Registrar Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500) Assistant Librarian Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500) Technical Officer Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500) Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500) Assistant Workshop Officer Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500) Institute Counsellor Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500) Training & Placement Officer Level-8 (Rs. 56100-177500) Junior Section Officer Level-6 (Rs. 35400-112400) Laboratory Officer Level-6 (Rs. 35400-112400) Junior Engineer (Civil) Level-6 (Rs. 35400-112400) Junior Engineer (Electrical) Level-6 (Rs. 35400-112400) Junior Library Information Officer Level-6 (Rs. 35400-112400) Senior Assistant Level-5 (Rs. 29200-92300) Laboratory Assistant Level-5 (Rs. 29200-92300)

Steps to Apply for the IIT Jammu Non Teaching Posts

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - apply.iitjammu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply button of Non Teaching Positions

Step 3: Click on the button - Create an Account for New Applicant (Ignore if already done)

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference