IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 Notification For 59 Non Teaching Vacancies, Apply Online

IIT Jammu Jobs Apply for 59 Non Teaching Posts

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 is out for 59 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023

IIT Jammu Non Teaching Posts Recruitment 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu (IIT Jammu) has released the recruitment notification for 59 non taching vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is December 16. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - iitjammu.ac.in

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

IIT Jammu notification for the recruitment of 59  Non Teaching has been released. The application process for the post started on October 22. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu

Posts Name

Non Teaching Posts

Total Vacancies

59

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

November 3, 2023

Application Start Date

November 5, 2023

Application End Date

December 16, 2023

IIT Jammu Non Teaching Posts Notification PDF

Candidates can download the IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 59 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

Non Teaching

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For IIT Jammu Non Teaching Posts?

Candidates can fill out the IIT Jammu application from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The application fee for IIT Jammu varies as per the post the candidate is applying. Check below the post wise required fees

  1. Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable Fee of Rs.1000/- [Rs 800/- towards application fee plus Rs 200/- towards processing fee] for Group ‘A’ and Rs.500/- /- [Rs 300/- towards application fee plus Rs 200/- towards processing fee] for Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ has to be paid through the link provided inside the portal. This fee is inclusive of GST. 
  2. Candidate belonging to SC/ST, PwD category and women candidates are exempted from paying application fee. However, they have to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 200/- towards processing fee.

Vacancies For IIT Jammu Non Teaching Posts

A total of 59 vacancies were announced by IIT Jammu for Non Teaching. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Post Name

Group A

Number of Vacancies

Registrar

A

1

Deputy Registrar

A

2

Deputy Librarian

A

1

Senior Technical Officer

A

1

Senior Scientific Officer

A

1

Executive Engineer (Civil)

A

1

Scientific Officer

A

1

Assistant Registrar

A

1

Assistant Librarian

A

1

Technical Officer

A

4

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)

A

1

Assistant Workshop Officer

A

1

Institute Counsellor

A

1

Training & Placement Officer

B

1

Junior Section Officer

B

2

Laboratory Officer

B

4

Junior Engineer (Civil)

B

2

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

B

2

Junior Library Information Officer

B

2

Senior Assistant

C

10

Laboratory Assistant

C

19

What is the IIT Jammu Non Teaching Posts Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification: The educational required varies as per the posts candidates is applying for. We recommend candidates to read official notification for detailed educational qualification.

Age Limit:

The age limit varies as per the posts. The Cut off date for age limit is November 3, 2023. Check the table below for age post wise age limit. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates as per govt. norms.

Post Name

Age Limit

Registrar

Below 55 Years

Deputy Registrar

50 Years

Deputy Librarian

50 Years

Senior Technical Officer

Preferably below 50 years

Senior Scientific Officer

Preferably below 50 years

Executive Engineer (Civil)

Preferably below 50 years

Scientific Officer

Preferably below 45 Years

Assistant Registrar

45 Years

Assistant Librarian

45 Years

Technical Officer

Preferably below 45 Years

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)

45 Years

Assistant Workshop Officer

45 years

Institute Counsellor

45 years

Training & Placement Officer

35 years

Junior Section Officer

35 Years

Laboratory Officer

Preferably below 35 Years

Junior Engineer (Civil)

35 Years

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

35 Years

Junior Library Information Officer

35 Years

Senior Assistant

33 Years

Laboratory Assistant

Preferably below 33 Years

IIT Jammu Non Teaching Posts Salary 2023

The Pay scale varies as per the posts candidates has applied for. Check the table below for post wise pay level

Post Name

Salary

Registrar

Level -14 (Rs. 144200-218200)

Deputy Registrar

Level-12 (Rs. 78800-209200)

Deputy Librarian

Level-12 (Rs. 78800-209200)

Senior Technical Officer

Level-12 (Rs. 78800-209200)

Senior Scientific Officer

Level-12 (Rs. 78800-209200)

Executive Engineer (Civil)

Level-12 (Rs. 78800-209200)

Scientific Officer

Level-11 (Rs. 67700-208700)

Assistant Registrar

Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500)

Assistant Librarian

Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500)

Technical Officer

Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500)

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)

Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500)

Assistant Workshop Officer

Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500)

Institute Counsellor

Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500)

Training & Placement Officer

Level-8 (Rs. 56100-177500)

Junior Section Officer

Level-6 (Rs. 35400-112400)

Laboratory Officer

Level-6 (Rs. 35400-112400)

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Level-6 (Rs. 35400-112400)

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Level-6 (Rs. 35400-112400)

Junior Library Information Officer

Level-6 (Rs. 35400-112400)

Senior Assistant

Level-5 (Rs. 29200-92300)

Laboratory Assistant

Level-5 (Rs. 29200-92300)

Steps to Apply for the IIT Jammu Non Teaching Posts

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - apply.iitjammu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply button of Non Teaching Positions

Step 3: Click on the button - Create an Account for New Applicant (Ignore if already done)

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference

 

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for IIT Jammu Non Teaching Recruitment 2023 be released?

The IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 59 posts.

How many posts have been announced in IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 for Non Teaching?

A total of 59 posts have been announced in the IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 notification.

What is the age limit to apply for IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023?

The age limit of the candidates varies as per the posts candidates are applying for IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 for Non Teaching. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

What is the IIT Jammu Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 based on two steps i.e. written and interview. A detailed process is given in the above article.

