IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Non-Teaching Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Jammu) has released job notification for various posts in the Employment News (04-10) November 2023. Candidates having certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts including Registrar, Senior Technical Officer, Executive Engineer, Scientific Officer and others. Last date for submission of online application is December 16, 2023.

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: November 4, 2023

Closing date of application: December 16, 2023

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Registrar-1

Deputy Registrar-2

Deputy Librarian-1

Senior Technical Officer-1

Senior Scientific Officer-1

Executive Engineer (Civil)-1

Scientific Officer-1

Assistant Registrar-1

Assistant Librarian-1

Technical Officer-4

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)-1

Assistant Workshop Officer-1

Institute Counsellor-1

Training & Placement Officer-1

Junior Section Officer-2

Laboratory Officer-4

Junior Engineer (Civil)-2

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-2

Junior Library Information Officer-2

Senior Assistant-10

Laboratory Assistant-19

Educational Qualification For IIT Jammu Jobs 2023

Registrar-(i) Master degree from recognized university in any discipline with 60% marks and above or its equivalent Grade ‘B’ in the UGC seven point scale and consistently good academic record set out in these regulations.

(ii) Atleast 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the pay matrix of AL-11 (Rs.68900-117200) (Pre-revised AGP Rs.7000) and above or 8 years of service in the pay matrix of AL-12 (Rs.101500-167400) (Pre-revised AGP Rs.8000) and above including as Assistant/ Associate Professor with relevant experience in educational administration/ research establishments. OR

15 years of administrative experience of which 8 years regular service as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post in the pay matrix of L-12 (Rs.78800-209200) (Pre-revised GP Rs.7600) and above.

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)-Master Degree or equivalent in Engineering (Civil Engineering) from a recognized university/ Institute with minimum 60% marks and at least 03 years’ experience as Assistant Engineer or equivalent post in relevant field at the Pay Matrix level 8 (Prerevised PB: 2 GP Rs 4800) or equivalent pay structures. OR

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in Engineering (Civil Engineering) from a recognized university/ Institute with minimum 60% marks and at least 05 years’ experience as Assistant Engineer or equivalent post in relevant field at the Pay Matrix level 8 (Prerevised PB: 2 GP Rs 4800) or equivalent pay structures.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023: Pay Level (as 7th CPC)

Registrar-Level -14(Rs.144200- 218200)

Deputy Registrar-Level-12 (Rs. 78800-209200)

Deputy Librarian-Level-12 (Rs. 78800-209200)

Senior Technical Officer-Level-12 (Rs. 78800-209200

Senior Scientific Officer-Level-12(Rs. 78800-209200

Executive Engineer (Civil)-Level-12 (Rs. 78800-209200)

Scientific Officer-Level-11 (Rs. 67700-208700)

Assistant Registrar-Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500)

Assistant Librarian-Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500)

Technical Officer-Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500)

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)-Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500)

Assistant Workshop Officer-Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500)

Institute Counsellor-Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500)

Training & Placement Officer-Level-8 (Rs.56100-177500)

Junior Section Officer-Level-6 (35400-112400)

Laboratory Officer-Level-6 (35400-112400)

Junior Engineer (Civil)-Level-6 (35400-112400)

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-Level-6 (35400-112400)

Junior Library Information Officer-Level-6 (35400-112400)

Senior Assistant-Level-5 (Rs. 29200-92300)

Laboratory Assistant-Level-5 (Rs. 29200- 92300)



How To Apply Online For IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.