Graduate Jobs 2022: IIT Kanpur Recruitment For 119 Junior Assistant Posts, Pay Level (Rs. 21700-69100)

IIT Kanpur has invited online application for the 119 Junior Assistant Posts on its official website. Check IIT Kanpur recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has published notice for the 119 Junior Assistant Posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 9th November 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Graduate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. Applying candidates should note that the selection process will consist of written test and job oriented practical test and any other mode of selection as per the rules of the organization.

Notification Details IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022:

Advt. No. 1/2022

Important Date IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application:9th November 2022

Vacancy Details IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022:

Junior Assistant-119

Eligibility Criteria IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree with knowledge of computer applications.

Desirable Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks and 02 years of relevant experience in handling Establishment matters/ R&D/Legal/ Purchase and Import/ Accounts/ Audit/Hospitality, etc.

Candidates should have all the qualifications obtained from any recognized University/ Institution.

You can check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Pay-Level IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022:

Level – 3 [Rs. 21700-69100]

Age limit IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022:

21-30 years

Age will be reckoned as on closing date of online application, i.e., as on 09.11.2022.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: PDF





How To Download: IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022 PDF

Visit to the official website-https://iitk.ac.in/ Click on the link-Vacancies in Administrative and Technical Cadre on the home page. \You will get the PDF of the IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022 in a new window. Download and save the same for future reference.

How To Apply IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through online mode only upto 9th November 2022 by visiting the official website (www.iitk.ac.in/infocell/recruitment).