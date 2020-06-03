IIT Madras offers free online Courses through NPTEL | Know how to enroll for online course, Registration dates

National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), an initiative of seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), has launched a series of free online course. And IIT Madras being one of the top free online course providers has released the list of 400 free online courses that it plans to run from July to December session so that the learners do not miss out on crucial time that was otherwise conducted in physical classroom setting. This move has been adopted due to the lockdown which is being implemented in several states to curb the further spread of COVID19. Aspirants are encouraged to get accustomed to new modes of learning at home.

NPTEL is actively enabling the aspirants to which to the online web portal that has reached more than 471 million+ views due to the gaining popularity of online courses. NPTEL conducts live session with the help of official YouTube channel dedicated to NPTEL.

Also Read: NPTEL Free Online Engineering Classes | Get Direct Link to Enrol for Engineering Courses

Why online courses of IIT Madras?

IIT Madras has released list of free online courses which are more than 350 from all the domains such as Engineering, Humanities, Management, Social Science and many more. The institute will conduct courses both in the form of Video lectures, and Web course. The NPTEL MOOC portal that falls under the purview of SWAYAM offers courses from 8 weeks to 12 weeks duration to keep them engaged and help them acquire new skills while they institute are closed due to the spread of pendamic. Aspirants should enroll for the courses to learn and polish their skills to study at home.

It should be noted that after the completion of the online course, aspirants will be able to download the course completion certificate by paying a minimal fee of Rs. 1000/-.

Also Read: NPTEL Live Session Series – List of Important Course Lectures

IIT Madras Online Course Registration

The online registration for the courses have commenced on the website of NPTEL. The last date to register for the free online course is 27th July 2020. It is expected that the courses will tentatively commence from 20th July 2020 in online mode either through the YouTube channel live video sessions or through the online study material that is available online.

Free Online Courses Evaluation

Candidates applying for the course are also informed that IIT Madras will complete the course pedagogy by 1st week of September 2020. By the last week of September 2020, or by 27th September, aspirants would be required to appear for the online evaluation. The exam will be conducted in online mode in both morning and evening shift.

Morning shift – 9am to 12pm

Forenoon shift – 2pm to 5pm

It should be noted that the course certificate will only be issued to the learner if he/she scores 25 percent of the best six assignments out of the total eight assignments. In addition, aspirant is also mandated to score 75 percent out of 100 in the proctored certification examination conducted by IIT Madras.

Also Visit – NPTEL Online Course Enrolment – Direct Link Page