IIT Mandi Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Office Assistant Posts

IIT Mandi Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) has applications or the recruitment of Office Assistant through outsourced firm M/S. Easy Source HR Solutions Pvt Ltd Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through online mode on or before 15 May 2020.

Important Date

Last Date to send Application: 15 May 2020 upto 5 PM

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) Office Assistant Vacancy Details

Office Assistant - 1 Post

Salary:

Office Assistant - Rs. 14,794 per month

Eligibility Criteria for IIT Mandi Office Assistant Posts

Educational / Technical Qualification and Experience:

Bachelor Degree/ Diploma or equivalent with at least 55% marks

Minimum 2 years of experience of working in any reputed organization/ hospital

Proficiency in English, Computer

Age Limit:

Below 40 Years

How to Apply for IIT Mandi Office Assistant Posts 2020

Eligible candidates can send their CV / Resume mail to iitmandi@easysourceindia.com on or before 15 May 2020 upto 5 PM. Alternatively, CV / Resume can be submitted at the site office of the agency at IIT Mandi Kamand campus - 175075. Candidates should ensure their eligibility and submit self attested copies of relevant documents along with CV/Resume. The agency will call only shortlisted candidates for selection process.

IIT Mandi Office Assistant Recruitment Notification PDF