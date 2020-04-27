Study at Home
IIT Mandi Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Office Assistant Posts

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) has applications or the recruitment of Office Assistant through outsourced firm M/S. Easy Source HR Solutions Pvt Ltd Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through online mode on or before 15 May 2020.

Apr 27, 2020 19:17 IST
IIT Mandi Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) has applications or the recruitment of Office Assistant through outsourced firm M/S. Easy Source HR Solutions Pvt Ltd Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through online mode on or before 15 May 2020.

Important Date

Last Date to send Application: 15 May 2020 upto 5 PM

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) Office Assistant Vacancy Details

Office Assistant - 1 Post

Salary:

Office Assistant - Rs.  14,794 per month 

Eligibility Criteria for IIT Mandi Office Assistant Posts

Educational / Technical Qualification and Experience:

  • Bachelor Degree/ Diploma or equivalent with at least 55% marks 
  • Minimum 2 years of experience of working in any reputed organization/ hospital
  • Proficiency in English, Computer

Age Limit:

Below 40 Years

How to Apply for IIT Mandi Office Assistant Posts 2020

Eligible candidates can send their CV / Resume mail to iitmandi@easysourceindia.com on or before 15 May 2020 upto 5 PM. Alternatively, CV / Resume can be submitted at the site office of the agency at IIT Mandi Kamand campus - 175075. Candidates should ensure their eligibility and submit self attested copies of relevant documents along with CV/Resume. The agency will call only shortlisted candidates for selection process.

IIT Mandi Office Assistant Recruitment Notification PDF

 

