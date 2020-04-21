IITM Recruitment 2020: Last Date Extended for Research Fellow and Other posts due to COVID-19 @tropmet.res.in

IITM Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune has extended the last date for apply for Research Associates and Research Fellows Posts due to outbreak of COVID-19. All such candidates who have to apply for IITM Recruitment 2020 can check the notification available on the official website of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune- https://www.tropmet.res.in/

According to the short notification released by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, "In view of the prevailing outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown the last date of Application has been extended from 30/4/2020 upto 31/07/2020. "

It is to be noted that Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune had invited application for recruitment of Research Associates and Research Fellows purely on temporary basis at this Institute (Advt. No. PER/03/2020).

Earlier last date for submission of application for these posts was 30 April 2020. Now candidates can send their application till 31/07/2020.

Candidates can go through the short notification available on the official website of Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune. You can check the notification also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Short Notification for IITM Recruitment 2020 Extension Notice





IITM Recruitment 2020 Extension Notice: How to Download

Visit the official website of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune i.e. https://www.tropmet.res.in/

Go to the Careers Section.

Click on the link-Advertisement No: Per/03/2020 dt 06th April 2020 for the post of Research Associateships (10 Posts) and Research Fellowships (20) on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the short notification regarding the extension of the date.

Take screen shot of notification and save a copy for future reference.

You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

JIPMER Recruitment 2020 for 53 Professor and Other Posts, Apply @ jipmer.edu.in

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Recruitment 2020 for 72 Engineer and Other Posts, Apply @hrrl.in

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune for latest updates regarding the Research Associate ships (10 Posts) and Research Fellowships recruitment process. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.