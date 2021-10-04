ILBS Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 234 Professor, Nurse and Other Posts @ilbs.in, Check Application Process

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) has invited applications for various posts including Professor, Nurse, Consultant and Other on its official website. Check details here.

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) has invited applications for various posts including Professor, Nurse, Consultant and Other. Interested and eligible persons can apply for these posts on or before 30 October 2021.

Important Date for Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30th October 2021

Vacancy Details for Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Professor (Anaesthesia)-1

Professor (Nephrology)-1

Professor (Medical Oncology) -1

Additional Professor (Anaesthesia)-1

Additional Professor (Critical or Intensive Care Medicine)-1

Additional Professor (Surgical Hepatology)-1

Additional Professor (Liver Transplant Surgery)-1

Associate Professor (Interventional Radiology)-1

Associate Professor (Radiology)-1

Associate Professor (Anaesthesia)-1

Associate Professor (Critical or Intensive care Medicine)-1

Associate Professor (Medical Oncology) Fac/05/Med. Onco-1

Associate Professor (Urology/ Renal Transplant)- 1

Associate Professor (Nephrology)-1

Eligibility Criteria:

How to Apply for Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website https://www.ilbs.in on or before 30th October 2021.