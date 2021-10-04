Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ILBS Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 234 Professor, Nurse and Other Posts @ilbs.in, Check Application Process

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) has invited applications for various posts including  Professor, Nurse, Consultant and Other on its official website. Check details here.

Created On: Oct 4, 2021 12:42 IST
ILBS Recruitment 2021

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Recruitment 2021 Notification: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) has invited applications for various posts including  Professor, Nurse, Consultant and Other. Interested and eligible persons can apply for these posts on or before 30 October 2021. 

Candidates having certain educational qualification including  the eligibility conditions as per the recruitment rules available on the official notification can apply for Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Recruitment 2021 Notification. 

Candidates willing to apply for Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Recruitment 2021 Notification can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here. 



Important Date for Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Recruitment 2021 Notification:  
Last Date for Submission of Application: 30th October 2021

 

Vacancy Details for Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Recruitment 2021 Notification:  
Professor (Anaesthesia)-1    
Professor (Nephrology)-1
Professor (Medical Oncology)    -1    
Additional Professor (Anaesthesia)-1    
Additional Professor (Critical or Intensive Care Medicine)-1
Additional Professor (Surgical Hepatology)-1
Additional Professor (Liver Transplant Surgery)-1
Associate Professor (Interventional Radiology)-1
Associate Professor (Radiology)-1
Associate Professor (Anaesthesia)-1    
Associate Professor (Critical or Intensive care Medicine)-1
Associate Professor (Medical Oncology)    Fac/05/Med. Onco-1    
Associate Professor (Urology/ Renal Transplant)-    1    
Associate Professor (Nephrology)-1
Please Check the details of the number of posts on the official notification. 

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Recruitment 2021 Notification:  

Eligibility Criteria for Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Recruitment 2021 Notification:  Educational Qualification
Educational Qualification including  the eligibility conditions as per the recruitment rules available on the official notification.

How to Apply for Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Recruitment 2021 Notification:  
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website https://www.ilbs.in on or before  30th October 2021. 

