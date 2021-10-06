Income Tax Recruitment 2021 for Sportspersons, 21 Vacancies for Tax Assistant, Steno & MTS Posts

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Oct 6, 2021 12:07 IST
Income Tax Recruitment 2021: Income Tax Department has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Tax Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II and Multi Tasking Staff, in Income Tax Department, Delhi Region against sports quota. The willing and eligible candidates can send their application form through offline mode on or before 15 November 2021.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview. A total of 21 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 11 vacancies are for Tax Assistant, 5 are for Stenographer and 5 are for Multi Tasking Staff. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Last date of submission of application: 15 November 2021

Income Tax Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Tax Assistant - 11 Posts
  • Stenographer - 5 Posts
  • Multi Tasking Staff - 5 Posts

Income Tax Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Tax Assistant - Degree from a recognized University or equivalent; Having Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.
  • Stenographer - 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university; Dictation: 10 minutes @ 80 words per minute; Transcription: 50 words per minute (English) or 65 words per minute (Hindi) (Only on Computer).
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

Sports Eligibility:

Appointment can be made of a sportsperson considered meritorious with reference to the following criteria:-

  • A State or the Country in a National or International Competition in any of the games/sports as mentioned in Para 7; or 
  • Their University in the Inter-University Tournaments conducted by the Inter-University Sports Board in any of the games/sports as mentioned in Para 7; or
  • The State Schools Team in the National Sports/Games for schools conducted by All India School Games Federation in any of the games/sports as mentioned in Para 7; or
  • Sportsperson who has been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Income Tax Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 27 years

How to apply for Income Tax Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents on or before 15.11.2021 (30.11.2021 for candidates domiciled in North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala), to the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (Hq)(Personnel)(NG), 3rd Floor, Room No 378A, Central Revenues Building, I.P. Estate, New Delhi – 110002.

 

