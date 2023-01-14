Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Apply for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and MTS

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Income Tax is hiring for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and MTS. Check Details Here.

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Income Tax issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff. The vacancies are available in the Income Tax Department of Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry region. A meritorious sportsperson can apply online on the official website at tnincometax.gov.in. The last date for submitting an application is 06 February 2023.

Important Dates

Last date of application submission - 06 February 2023

Income Tax Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancy Details Income Tax Inspector 28 Tax Assistant 28 Multi-Tasking Staff 16 Total 72

Income Tax Recruitment Salary

Income Tax Inspector - Rs.9300-34800

Tax Assistant - Rs.5200-20200

Income Tax Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Income Tax Inspector - Degree from a recognized university

Tax Assistant - Degree from a recognized university. Having Data Entry Speed of 8000 key depression per hour

Multi-Tasking Staff - 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized university. A state or the country in a national or international competition in any of the games/sports

Age Limit:

Income Tax Inspector - 18 to 30 years

Tax Assistant/MTS -18 to 27 years

Sports Eligibility:

Appointments will be made of a sportsperson who has representated: -

A State or the country in a national or international competition in any of games/sports

Their University in the Inter-University Tournaments conducted by Association of Indian Universities or the Inter-University Sports Board in any of the games/sports; or

The State School Teams in the National Sports/ Games for schools conducted by the All India School Games Federation in any of the games/sports.

Sportspersons who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

How to Apply for Income Tax Recruitment 2023 ?