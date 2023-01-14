Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Apply for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and MTS

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Income Tax issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff. The vacancies are available in the Income Tax Department of Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry region. A meritorious sportsperson can apply online on the official website at tnincometax.gov.in. The last date for submitting an application is 06 February 2023.
Income Tax Online Application Link - Apply Here
Important Dates
Last date of application submission - 06 February 2023
Income Tax Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
|Post Name
|Vacancy Details
|Income Tax Inspector
|28
|Tax Assistant
|28
|Multi-Tasking Staff
|16
|Total
|72
Income Tax Recruitment Salary
- Income Tax Inspector - Rs.9300-34800
- Tax Assistant - Rs.5200-20200
Income Tax Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Income Tax Inspector - Degree from a recognized university
Tax Assistant - Degree from a recognized university. Having Data Entry Speed of 8000 key depression per hour
Multi-Tasking Staff - 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized university. A state or the country in a national or international competition in any of the games/sports
Age Limit:
- Income Tax Inspector - 18 to 30 years
- Tax Assistant/MTS -18 to 27 years
Sports Eligibility:
Appointments will be made of a sportsperson who has representated: -
- A State or the country in a national or international competition in any of games/sports
- Their University in the Inter-University Tournaments conducted by Association of Indian Universities or the Inter-University Sports Board in any of the games/sports; or
- The State School Teams in the National Sports/ Games for schools conducted by the All India School Games Federation in any of the games/sports.
- Sportspersons who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.
How to Apply for Income Tax Recruitment 2023 ?
- Go to www.tnincometax.gov.in/sportsquota/application2022.php
- Click on ‘SPORTS QUOTA APPLICATION FORM’
- A new page will be opened where you are required to enter your details
- Click on ‘Submit’ button
- Take a print out of the application form