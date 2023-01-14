Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Apply for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and MTS

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Income Tax issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff. The vacancies are available in the Income Tax Department of Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry region. A meritorious sportsperson can apply online on the official website at tnincometax.gov.in. The last date for submitting an application is 06 February 2023.

Income Tax Online Application Link - Apply Here

Important Dates

Last date of application submission - 06 February 2023

Income Tax Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancy Details
Income Tax Inspector 28
Tax Assistant 28
Multi-Tasking Staff 16
Total 72

Income Tax Recruitment Salary

  • Income Tax Inspector -  Rs.9300-34800
  • Tax Assistant - Rs.5200-20200 

Income Tax Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

Income Tax Inspector - Degree from a recognized university

Tax Assistant - Degree from a recognized university. Having Data Entry Speed  of 8000 key depression per hour

Multi-Tasking Staff - 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized university. A state or the country in  a national or international competition in any of the games/sports  

Age Limit:

  • Income Tax Inspector - 18 to 30 years
  • Tax Assistant/MTS -18 to 27 years

Sports Eligibility: 

Appointments will be made of a sportsperson who has representated: - 

  • A State or the country in a national or international competition in any of games/sports
  • Their University in the Inter-University Tournaments conducted by Association of Indian Universities or the Inter-University Sports Board in any of the games/sports; or
  • The State School Teams in the National Sports/ Games for schools conducted by the All India School Games Federation in any of the games/sports.
  • Sportspersons who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

How to Apply for Income Tax Recruitment 2023 ?

  1. Go to www.tnincometax.gov.in/sportsquota/application2022.php
  2. Click on ‘SPORTS QUOTA APPLICATION FORM’
  3. A new page will be opened where you are required to enter your details
  4. Click on ‘Submit’ button
  5. Take a print out of the application form

