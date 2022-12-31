IndBank Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Back Office Staff And Others, Salary Rs. 3.50 Lakhs p.a.

IndBank has invited online application for the Back Office Staff and Officer Posts on its official website. Check IndBank Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IndBank Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: IndBank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. has released a notification in the Employment News 31 December 2022-06 January 2023 for Back Office Staff and Dealer- For Stock Broking Terminals. There are total 10 posts are availabe for which interested and eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies on or before 14 January 2023.

Candidates willing to apply for IndBank Recruitment 2023 Job Notification should have requisite educational qualification including Graduation with NISM/NCFM/B.Com with additional eligibility.

Last Date for Submission of Application:14 January 2023.

Dealer- For Stock Broking Terminals-09

Back Office Staff -01

Educatonal Qualification

Dealer- For Stock Broking Terminals-Graduate with NISM/NCFM

Back Office Staff -Any Graduation, B.Com Graduate preferred.

Interested and eligible candidates are required to visit the official website and apply on or before 14 January 2023.