India Post Bihar GDS Result 2021 Released, Download PDF @appost.in

Bihar GDS Result 2021 has been released by India Post on appost.in. Candidates can download the PDF from here.

Created On: Jan 18, 2022 20:16 IST
India Post Bihar GDS Result 2021
India Post Bihar GDS Result 2021

India Post Bihar GDS Result 2021: India Post, Bihar Postal Circle has released the result for GDS Post along with the Bihar GDS Scores. You can download India Post GDS Result from the official website (appost.in) Bihar GDS Result Link is available in this article. Candidates can download Bihar Postal Circle Result by clicking on the link given below:

Bihar GDS Result Download Link

How to Download Bihar GDS Result 2021 ?

  • Firstly, visit the India Post website - https://appost.in/gdsonline/home.aspx
  • On the homepage look for the result link given under ‘Result Released’ Section
  • Click on ‘Bihar (1940 Posts)’
  • A PDF fill will be opened
  • Download Bihar GDS Result PDF
  • Take a printout of the result for future reference

As per Bihar Post Office Result Notice, 1927 candidates have been selected and 12 candidates are put on hold. Shortlisted candidates will be called for verification of original certificates and selected only after the acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only.

Bihar Post Office GDS Recruitment is being done to fill up 1940 vacancies  Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak in Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Monghyr, Nalanda, Nawadha, Purnea, Saharsa, RMS NB DIVISION, RMS C DIVISION, Samastipur, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, RMS U DIVISION, Saran, Sitamarhi, Siwan, West Champaran, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Gaya, Patna, Patna Sahib, RMS PT DIVISION, Rohtas, and Vaishali.

