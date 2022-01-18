India Post Bihar GDS Result 2021 Released, Download PDF @appost.in

Bihar GDS Result 2021 has been released by India Post on appost.in. Candidates can download the PDF from here.

India Post Bihar GDS Result 2021: India Post, Bihar Postal Circle has released the result for GDS Post along with the Bihar GDS Scores. You can download India Post GDS Result from the official website (appost.in) Bihar GDS Result Link is available in this article. Candidates can download Bihar Postal Circle Result by clicking on the link given below:

How to Download Bihar GDS Result 2021 ?

Firstly, visit the India Post website - https://appost.in/gdsonline/home.aspx

On the homepage look for the result link given under ‘Result Released’ Section

Click on ‘Bihar (1940 Posts)’

A PDF fill will be opened

Download Bihar GDS Result PDF

Take a printout of the result for future reference

As per Bihar Post Office Result Notice, 1927 candidates have been selected and 12 candidates are put on hold. Shortlisted candidates will be called for verification of original certificates and selected only after the acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only.

Bihar Post Office GDS Recruitment is being done to fill up 1940 vacancies Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak in Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Monghyr, Nalanda, Nawadha, Purnea, Saharsa, RMS NB DIVISION, RMS C DIVISION, Samastipur, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, RMS U DIVISION, Saran, Sitamarhi, Siwan, West Champaran, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Gaya, Patna, Patna Sahib, RMS PT DIVISION, Rohtas, and Vaishali.

Also See:

Maharashtra GDS Result Download Link