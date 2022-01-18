Maharashtra GDS Result 2021-22 Result Out @appost.in, Download India Post Selection List PDF

Maharashtra GDS Result has been released by India Post on its website - appost.in. Candidates can download PDF below.

Maharashtra GDS Result 2021-22 Result: India Post has uploaded the list of the candidates selected for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak under Maharashtra Postal Circle on its website - appost.in. Also, the marks with percentage scored by them. Candidates who have applied for Maharashtra GDS Recruitment 2021 can download GDS Result through Maharashtra GDS Result Link given below:

Candidates whose registration number is available in the list will now appear for document verification and be selected only after approval of by the respective Recruiting Authority.

A total of 2423 candidates are selected under Cycle 3. The recruitment is being done for Aurangabad, Beed, Bhusaval, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nanded, Osmanabad, Pharbhani, RMS L DN BHUSAWAL, Goa, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, RMS BM DN MIRAJ, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Mumbai East, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai South, Akola, Amaravati, Buldana, Chandrapur, Nagpur City, Nagpur Moffusil, Wardha,Yeotmal, Malegaon, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Thane, Ahmednagar, Pandharpur, Pune City West, Pune City East, Pune Moffusil, Satara, Shrirampur and Solapur divisions.

It is to be noted that, the result of 5 candidates has been put on hold as per competent authority orders

How to Download Maharashtra GDS Result Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of India Post - appost.in. Click on the link ‘Maharashtra (2428 Posts)’ under ‘Result Released’ Section on the homepage. Download Maharashtra GDS Result PDF, Check details of selected candidates via Registration Number. Take a print of India Post GDS Result for future use.

Maharashtra Postal Circle (Maharashtra Post Office) had invited the online application for recruitment 2428 candidates for the said posts from 27 April to 29 May 2021.

