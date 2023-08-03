India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Notification (Soon) at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Check Details Here

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Notification: India Post will soon release the notification for recruitment to the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for the post of Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak SevakCheck Online Application Link, Eligibility, Selection process, Age Limit, Salary, How to Apply and Other Details.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: India Post is soon expected to release the notification GDS 2023 Schedule II for GDS 2023 Schedule-I. The recruitment will be done for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for the post of Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak). Around 3000 vacancies are expected for Post Offices (BOs) in India.

The selection of the candidates is merit-based. No written exam or interview is conducted for this recruitment. Candidates interested in GDS Posts should be 10th class passed and the age of the candidates should be between 18 years and 40 years. India Post will hire candidates on the basis of 10th Marks Percentile. Candidates who will be selected for the posts will get a salary between Rs .12,000/- and Rs. -24,470/-.

Eligible candidates need to apply through the official India Post website i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. They are required to fill in the online application form and submit the necessary documents.

India Post GDS 2023: Notification PDF

India Post will release the India Post GDS 2 Notification 2023, soon, on the official website. IndiaPost GDS Online. Candidates can download India Post Notification PDF 2023, once released, to know examination details like dates, eligibility, selection process and more.

India Post GDS Vacancy 2023

India Post GDS 2023 notification will be for the recruitment of 30000 posts available across the country. The state-wise vacancies will be provided in the table below, once the notification is released.

Circle Number of Vacancies Andhra Pradesh to be released Assam to be released Bihar to be released Chattisgarh to be released Delhi to be released Gujarat to be released Haryana to be released HP to be released J&K to be released Jharkhand to be released Karnataka to be released Kerala to be released MP to be released Maharashtra to be released Maharashtra to be released North Eastern to be released Odisha to be released Punjab to be released Rajasthan to be released TN to be released Telangana to be released UP to be released Uttarakhand to be released WB to be released

India Post GDS 2023 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates should have knowledge of computers and cycling. They should have adequate means of livelihood.

India POST 2023 Age Limit: Candidates can check the minimum and maximum age limit in the table. There is an age relaxation application to category-wise candidates as per the government rules:

Minimum Age Limit 18 Maximum Age Limit 40



India Post GDS 2023 Education Qualification

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of 3 School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

The applicant should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to Secondary standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

How to fill India Post GDS application form?

The candidates can apply online on the official website with the easy steps given below:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official India Post website, which is https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/ Registration: Click on the "Registration" link or the "Apply Online" button. You will be directed to a page where you need to register yourself using your Mobile Number, Email, Name, Father's Name, Date of Birth, Gender etc. Fill Application Form: After registration, log in using your credentials and fill out the online application form. You will need to enter personal details, educational qualifications, category, and other necessary information as per the instructions provided. Choose Preferences - Apply one or more for vacant posts of GDS in only one of the selected Division one or more. Upload Documents: Now, upload scanned copies of certain documents including your passport-sized photograph, signature, and other relevant certificates. Payment of Application Fee: Pay the application fee as applicable for your category. Preview and Submit: Before final submission, review all the details filled in the application form and verify the uploaded documents. Once you are satisfied, click on the "Submit" button to complete the application process. Print Application Form: Now, fill the application for future reference.

India Post GDS 2023 Application Fee

The application fee for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 is as follows:

General Category: Rs.100/-

SC/ST/PWD: No Fee



India Post GDS 2023 Selection Process

Release of Merit List: India Post will select the candidates on the basis of merit. India Post calculates the merit list based on the candidate's marks in 10th standard (SSC) or equivalent. Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates from the merit list will be called for document verification. During this stage, candidates must produce their original documents to verify their eligibility. Final Selection: After successful document verification, candidates are selected and appointed as GDS in the respective postal circles.

India Post GDS 2023 Salary Structure

The salary for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 is as follows: