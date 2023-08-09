India Post Jobs 2023, 30041 Vacancies for GDS

India Post GDS Online Form 2023: Registration Process Started at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for 30041 Posts

India Post GDS Online Form 2023: For 30041 positions, Post Office Recruitment 2023 has been released on the official website. Candidates can fill an online application for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Posts Online Form
India Posts Online Form

India Post GDS Online Form 2023: The notification for 30041 Vacancies for Branch Post Masters (BPMs), Assistant Branch Post Masters (ABPMs), and Dak Sevak has been released by India Post. Candidates who meet the criteria can fill out an online application at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. August 3, 2023 marks the start of the application procedure, which will go through August 23, 2023.

India Post GDS Online Form 2023: Important Dates

Below we have tabulated the important dates for India Post GDS 

India Post GDS Important Dates

Notification Date

August 02, 2023

Online Application Starting Date

August 03, 2023

Online Application End Date

August 23, 2023

Application Edit Date

August 24, 2023 to August 26, 2023

India Post GDS Result Date 2023

October 2023

Selection Procedure

Merit List

Document Verification

How to Apply Online for India Post GDS 2023?

The application process for the India Post GDS form has been started on its official website. Interested can visit and apply for the posts they are eligible for. Below we listed down the steps that candidates can follow when applying

  1. Visit the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
  2. Click on the states and the circle you want to apply for the posts 
  3. Check the number of vacancies available from your circle
  4. On the page Click on registration and fill out the required details to register your
  5. Documents required at the time of registration - valid phone number, valid Email ID, class 10th certificate.
  6. Once you have registered, a registration number will be generated note down the number for future reference.
  7. Click on the apply link and log in with your registration number and your preferred circle
  8. Fill out the required details, choose your preference
  9. Pay the required application fee
  10. Submit your application and print the application for future reference

Also Read - India Post GDS Salary

                          India Posts GDS 6th Merit List

India Post GDS Online Form: State-Wise Posts

The India Posts has released the online application for 30041 vacancies, below we have tabulated the number of vacancies for each state

State

Number of Posts

Andhra Pradesh

1058

Assam

855

Bihar

2300

Chattisgarh

721

Delhi

22

Gujarat

1850

Haryana

215

Himachal Pradesh

418

Jammu Kashmir

300

Jharkhand

530

Karnataka

1714

Kerala

1508

Madhya Pradesh

1565

Maharashtra

3154

North Eastern

500

Odisha

1279

Punjab

336

Rajasthan

2031

Tamilnadu

2994

Uttar Pradesh

3084

Uttarakhand

519

West Bengal

2127

Telangana

961

Total

30041

India Post GDS Application Form Fees

As per the notification, the application fees vary for the category of candidate. A detailed list of application fees is tabulated below

Category

Fees

UR/EWS

Rs 100

All Female/SC/ST/PwBD/Tranwomen

Nill

Mode of Payment

Online

India Post GDS 2023: Eligibility Criteria

As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the post should have completed their secondary-level education. A detail regarding educational qualifications is listed below

 

  • Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.
  • The applicant should have studied the local language, i.e., (Name of Local language) at least up to Secondary standard [as compulsory or elective subjects]. 

Other than this candidate should also have a knowledge of 

  • Computer 
  • Cycling 

With the above educational qualification the age of candidate should lie between 18 years and 40 years of age. However, age relaxations will be given as per government norms

What is the Selection Process of India Post GDS?

India GDS will release the merit list of selected candidates. The selection will be done on the following basis:

  • The candidates will be selected by India Post based on merit. Based on a candidate's performance in the 10th standard (SSC) or an equivalent exam, India Post generates the merit list.
  • The merit list's shortlisted candidates will be notified for document verification. Candidates have to provide their original documentation all through this round in order to prove their eligibility.
  • Candidates are selected and appointed as GDS in the relevant postal circles after the successful completion of document verification.

FAQ

How many vacancies were announced for India Posts GDS n 2023?

A total of 30041 vacancies were announced for India Posts GDS in 2023.

What is the selection process for India Post GDS Online Application?

As per the notification, the India Post GDS will select the candidate based on their performance in the class 10th examination.

What is the start date of the India Post GDS Online Application?

As per the notification, the India Post GDS application started on August 3, 2023, and it will end on August 23, 2023.

