India Post GDS Online Form 2023: Registration Process Started at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for 30041 Posts

India Post GDS Online Form 2023: The notification for 30041 Vacancies for Branch Post Masters (BPMs), Assistant Branch Post Masters (ABPMs), and Dak Sevak has been released by India Post. Candidates who meet the criteria can fill out an online application at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. August 3, 2023 marks the start of the application procedure, which will go through August 23, 2023.
India Post GDS Online Form 2023: Important Dates
Below we have tabulated the important dates for India Post GDS
|
India Post GDS Important Dates
|
Notification Date
|
August 02, 2023
|
Online Application Starting Date
|
August 03, 2023
|
Online Application End Date
|
August 23, 2023
|
Application Edit Date
|
August 24, 2023 to August 26, 2023
|
India Post GDS Result Date 2023
|
October 2023
|
Selection Procedure
|
Merit List
Document Verification
Also Check;
How to Apply Online for India Post GDS 2023?
The application process for the India Post GDS form has been started on its official website. Interested can visit and apply for the posts they are eligible for. Below we listed down the steps that candidates can follow when applying
- Visit the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
- Click on the states and the circle you want to apply for the posts
- Check the number of vacancies available from your circle
- On the page Click on registration and fill out the required details to register your
- Documents required at the time of registration - valid phone number, valid Email ID, class 10th certificate.
- Once you have registered, a registration number will be generated note down the number for future reference.
- Click on the apply link and log in with your registration number and your preferred circle
- Fill out the required details, choose your preference
- Pay the required application fee
- Submit your application and print the application for future reference
Also Read - India Post GDS Salary
India Posts GDS 6th Merit List
India Post GDS Online Form: State-Wise Posts
The India Posts has released the online application for 30041 vacancies, below we have tabulated the number of vacancies for each state
|
State
|
Number of Posts
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
1058
|
Assam
|
855
|
Bihar
|
2300
|
Chattisgarh
|
721
|
Delhi
|
22
|
Gujarat
|
1850
|
Haryana
|
215
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
418
|
Jammu Kashmir
|
300
|
Jharkhand
|
530
|
Karnataka
|
1714
|
Kerala
|
1508
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
1565
|
Maharashtra
|
3154
|
North Eastern
|
500
|
Odisha
|
1279
|
Punjab
|
336
|
Rajasthan
|
2031
|
Tamilnadu
|
2994
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
3084
|
Uttarakhand
|
519
|
West Bengal
|
2127
|
Telangana
|
961
|
Total
|
30041
India Post GDS Application Form Fees
As per the notification, the application fees vary for the category of candidate. A detailed list of application fees is tabulated below
|
Category
|
Fees
|
UR/EWS
|
Rs 100
|
All Female/SC/ST/PwBD/Tranwomen
|
Nill
|
Mode of Payment
|
Online
India Post GDS 2023: Eligibility Criteria
As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the post should have completed their secondary-level education. A detail regarding educational qualifications is listed below
- Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.
- The applicant should have studied the local language, i.e., (Name of Local language) at least up to Secondary standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].
Other than this candidate should also have a knowledge of
- Computer
- Cycling
With the above educational qualification the age of candidate should lie between 18 years and 40 years of age. However, age relaxations will be given as per government norms
Also Check;
What is the Selection Process of India Post GDS?
India GDS will release the merit list of selected candidates. The selection will be done on the following basis:
- The candidates will be selected by India Post based on merit. Based on a candidate's performance in the 10th standard (SSC) or an equivalent exam, India Post generates the merit list.
- The merit list's shortlisted candidates will be notified for document verification. Candidates have to provide their original documentation all through this round in order to prove their eligibility.
- Candidates are selected and appointed as GDS in the relevant postal circles after the successful completion of document verification.