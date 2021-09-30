India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 for 266 Posts: Download JK Postal Notification @appost.in, 10th pass can apply

India Post JK Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at appost.in. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

India Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: India Post has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak for Jammu and Kashmir Postal. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 October 2021. The process of online application will commence from 30 September 2021. A total of 266 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection criteria for the above posts will be done on a merit basis.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 30 October 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 29 October 2021

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Gramin Dak Sevak - 266 Posts

India Post Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th Class.

India Post GDS Age Limit: 18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norm and there will no age relaxation for EWS Category)

India Post GDS Salary:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.12,000/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.14,500/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 12,000/-

India Post GDS Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Merit List.

How to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post online mode through the official website by following steps:

Step 1 - Registration Initially candidate has to register in the Registration module once per cycle and obtain a unique registration number

Step 2- Fee Payment UR/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-man need to make fee payment. In the case of online payment, if no confirmation is received after the deduction of the amount from the candidate's bank account, candidates can await upto 72 Hours for settlement.

Offline payments can be made at any Head Post Office. List of Post Offices

Step 3 - Apply Online, then fill application, upload documents and submit post preferences. Preview and take a printout.

Application Fee for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

UR/OBC/EWS Male/Transman – Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/Female/Transwoman/PWD - No Fee

JK Postal Notification

Online Application Link

Official Website