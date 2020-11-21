India Security Press (ISP) Recruitment 2020, Applications invited for 42 Welfare Officer, Supervisor & Other Posts @ispnasik.spmcil.com

India Security Press (ISP) Recruitment 2020: India Security Press, Nashik has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Welfare Officer, Supervisor & Jr. Draughtsman. Interested candidates can apply to the prescribed format on or before 21 December 2020.

All Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at ispnasik.spmcil.com from 22 November 2020 onwards. Candidates can go through this article to know the Important Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Criteria and Other Details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 22 November 2020

Last date for submission of application: 21 December 2020

India Security Press Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Welfare Officer - 1 Post

Supervisor (Technical Operations) - 8 Posts

Supervisor (Technical Control) - 7 Posts

Supervisor (Technical Operations - Studio) - 2 Posts

Supervisor (Technical Operations - Mech & AC Plant Maintenance - 9 Posts

Supervisor (Technical Operations - Electrical) - 8 Posts

Supervisor (Technical Operations) for Track & Trace System and e-chip for passport - 2 Posts

Supervisor (Technical Operations - Electronics) - 2 Posts

Supervisor (Civil) - 2 Posts

Junior Draftsman - 1 Post

India Security Press Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Welfare Officer - Degree or Diploma course recognized by Maharashtra State, as per Maharashtra Welfare Officers and Enrolled in the list maintained by the Director, Industrial Safety & Health,

Maharashtra, Mumbai for the appointment of Welfare Officer in any Factory and Possesses adequate knowledge of Marathi language.

Supervisor (Technical Operations), Supervisor (Technical Control) - Diploma in Printing Technology.

Supervisor (Technical Operations - Studio) - Diploma in Fine Arts/Commercial Arts/ Applied Arts from a recognized University/ Institute. Higher qualification i.e. Degree in Fine Arts/ Commercial Arts/ Applied Arts from a recognized University.

Supervisor (Technical Operations - Mech & AC Plant Maintenance - Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Supervisor (Technical Operations - Electrical) - Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

Supervisor (Technical Operations) for Track & Trace System and e-chip for a passport - Diploma in Engineering with Computer Engineering/Computer Science/ Information Technology. Higher qualification.

Supervisor (Technical Operations - Electronics) - Diploma in Electronics Engineering Higher qualification i.e. B.Tech/B.E./ B.Sc (Engg.) in Electronics Engineering will also be considered.

Supervisor (Civil) - Diploma in Civil Engineering. Higher qualification i.e. B.Tech/B.E./ B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil Engineering will also be considered.

Junior Draftsman - ITI certificate in Mechanical along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT and Five years of Post – Qualification experience in a relevant field of Specialization.

Download ISP Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for ISP Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 21 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.