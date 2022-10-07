Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2023: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Indian Air Force to start registration for the recruitment of eligible male and female candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2023 batch under the Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2023.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Syllabus: Indian Air Force has announced to start registration for the recruitment of unmarried Male and Female Indian citizens in the Agniveer Vayu Intake STAR 01/2023 batch under the Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2023. Recently, the IAF successfully conducted the selection process for the recruitment of eligible candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch under the Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 where Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years.

Online registration is mandatory for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2023 which is expected to begin from the first week of November 2022 for male and female candidates. The Online Written Test for IAF Agnipath Recruitment 2023 is expected to be held in mid-January 2023. More vacancy details for Agniveer Vayu 2023 will be released shortly.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Events

Dates 

Notification Release Date

October/November 2022

Online Registration Start Date

First Week of November 2022

Online Registration End Date

To Be Announced

Written Examination 

January 2023

Provisional Select List (PSL)

1st December 2022 onwards

Enrolment List

11th December 2022

Indian Air Force Agnipath Exam Pattern 2023

Name of the Group

Subjects

No. of Questions

Total Marks

Exam Duration

Airmen Science

English

20

70

60 minutes

Mathematics

25

Physics

25

Airmen Other than Science

Reasoning & General Awareness

30

50

45 minutes

English

20

Airmen Science & Other than Science

Mathematics

25

100

85 minutes

English

20

Reasoning & General Awareness

30

Physics

25

NOTE:

(i) Online test will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. Online test for candidates opting for both Science subjects and other than Science subjects shall be conducted in one sitting, on the same system.

(ii) Marking pattern: One mark for every correct answer. Nil (0) marks for un-attempted question. 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

(iii) candidates are to qualify in each paper separately in science and other than science subjects. The result of Phase-I and the list of shortlisted candidates for Phase-II, based on their performance in Phase-I Online test, will be uploaded on https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in within one month from the date of online exam.

Also Read: Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age, Qualifications, Selection Process, How to Apply

Also Read: Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2023: Check PayScale, Allowances, Benefits, Training Details

Indian Air Force Agnipath Syllabus 2023

Subjects

Topics

English

Word Formation (nouns from verbs, adjectives, etc.)

Preposition

Determiners

Noun & Pronoun

Conjunction

Adverb

Modals

Clauses (noun, adverb & relative clauses)

Subject-verb concord

Verb formation and error in their use

Sentence transformation (simple, negative, compound, complex, etc.)

One-word substitution

Synonyms

Antonyms

Spelling errors

Idioms and phrases

Mathematics

3-Dimensional geometry

Application of derivatives

Application of integrals

Binomial Theorem

Cartesian system of rectangular coordinates

Circles and family of circles

Complex numbers

Conic sections

Definite and Indefinite integrals

Differential equations

Differentiation

Limit and continuity

Linear Equations

Linear programming

Mathematical induction

Mathematical reasoning

Matrices and Determinants

Permutation and Combination

Probability

Quadratic equations

Sequence and series

Sets, relations, and functions

Statistics

Straight lines and family of lines

Trigonometry

Trigonometric functions

Vector

Physics

Laws of motion

Communication System

Trigonometric & Inverse Trigonometric functions

Sets, relations, and functions

Electronic devices

Optics

Sequence and series

Kinematics

Waves and Oscillations

Physical-world and measurement

The behaviour of perfect gases and the kinetic theory of gases & Atoms and Nuclei

Bulk matter properties

Magnetism and Magnetic effects of current

Radiation and Dual nature of matter

Electromagnetic Waves

Straight lines and family of lines

Vector

Work, Power, and Energy

Electromagnetic induction and Alternating current

Electrostatics & Current Electricity

The motion of a system of particles and rigid body

Thermodynamics

Gravitation & Statistics

Reasoning

Distance and Direction

Number Simplification

Area of triangle, square and rectangle

Coding and Decoding

Analogy & Odd one out

Blood relations

Number Puzzle and coding

Non-verbal reasoning

Percentage

Inserting correct mathematical sign

Fractions & Probability

Assigning artificial values to mathematical digit

Average

Ratio & Proportion

Simple Trigonometry

Time, Speed and Distance

Dictionary words

Profit and loss

Number Series

Mathematical Operations & Mutual relation problem

Youngest, tallest relation-based questions

Time sequence, Number and Ranking

Volume & Surface area of cone, cylinder, cuboid, and sphere

General Awareness

Current Affairs

General Science

Geography

History

Basic Computer Operations

Civics

Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF (To Be Released)

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find detailed syllabus for IAF Agniveer Vayu 2023?

Read Our Article Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2023: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern On Jagran Josh.

Q2. When will registration for IAF Agniveer Vayu 2023 start?

In The First Week Of November 2022, Registration Will Begin For The Recruitment Of Unmarried Male And Female Indian Citizens In The Agniveer Vayu Intake STAR 01/2023 Batch Under The Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2023.

Q3. When will IAF Agniveer Vayu 2023 Written Exam be held?

The Online Written Test For IAF Agnipath Recruitment 2023 Is Expected To Be Held In Mid-January 2023. More Vacancy Details For Agniveer Vayu Are Yet To Be Released.

Q4. What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Transformative Agnipath Scheme Was Launched By The Union Cabinet Chaired By PM Narendra Modi On 14th June 2022 For The Recruitment Of Youth In The Indian Armed Forces (Army, Navy, IAF) As Agniveers For 4 Years. Agniveers Would Form A Distinct Rank In The Armed Forces Which Is Different From The Existing Ranks.

