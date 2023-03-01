Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Indian Air Force has announced the Agniveer Vayu 2023 for IAF Agniveer Posts. Candidates can apply online from the Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 official website of IAF Agniveer i.e., agneepathvayu.cdac.in For more information on how to apply for the Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023: The latest notification on Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 has been announced by the Indian Air Force. Candidates can apply online from the IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023 from the official website of IAF Agniveer i.e., agneepathvayu.cdac.in

The application process for Agniveer Vayu 2023 will start from March 17, 2023 and the last date to apply is March 31, 2023. The IAF Agniveer Examination 2023 is scheduled to be held on 25th May, 2023.

The minimum age limit to apply for Indian Air Force Agniveer Recruitment is 17.5 years whereas the maximum age limit is 21 years. Candidates applying for the IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023 must be born between 26 December 2002 and 26 June 2006.

We have shared a step by step process to apply for the Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 short Notification from the direct link given in the article below

Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023

The IAF has invited applications for the IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

Indian Airforce Agnipath Scheme Notification 2023

Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Indian Air Force Posts Name Agniveer Vayu Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins March 17, 2023 Last Date to Apply March 31, 2023 Selection process Examination, Physical Test and Document Verification

Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 . Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download: Indian Airforce Agnipath Scheme Notification PDF

Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the Indian Airforce Agnipath Scheme Notification 2023 .

Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins March 17, 2023 Last Date to Apply March 31, 2023 Date of Examination May 25, 2023

Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and Filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details have been released by the IAF Agniveer in a detailed notification.

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below once the application process begins.

Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Details

The candidates selected under IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023 will serve the Indian Air Force as Agniveer Vayu. The vacancy details for the IAF Agniveer has been tabulated below

Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Post Number of Vacancies Agniveer Vayu To be Announced

Also Read: Indian Air Force Agniveer Syllabus 2023

Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria will be released by the company on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Age Limit:

The minimum age limit to apply for Indian Air Force Agniveer Recruitment is 17.5 years whereas the maximum age limit is 21 years. Candidates applying for the IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023 must be born between 26 December 2002 and 26 June 2006.

Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

The eligibility criteria for Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 are as follows:

Eligibility for Science Subject:

One needs to have completed 10+2 Intermediate with Mathematics, Physics, and English, and scored at least 50% marks in each subject, including English. Alternatively, the candidate can have a 3-year diploma in Engineering with at least 50% marks and 50% marks in English in the diploma course, or a 2-year vocation course with Physics and Math as non-vocational subjects from any recognized board, and at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Eligibility For subjects besides Science:

One needs to have completed 10+2 Intermediate with at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English, or a 2-year vocational course with at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Physical Standards

The Agniveer Vayu Recruitment physical standards have been explained in the official notification. The candidates can have a look below to get an idea about the physical standards required for the IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023.

The candidate's weight should correspond to their height. The minimum acceptable height is 152.5 centimeters, and the weight should be proportionate to both the height and age according to the requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The chest circumference must be a minimum of 77 centimeters, and the chest expansion should be at least 5 centimeters. The candidate must have normal hearing, meaning they can hear a forced whisper from a distance of 6 meters using each ear separately. Additionally, the candidate must have healthy gums, a good set of teeth, and a minimum of 14 dental points. For further information, please refer to the notification.

The application process for Agniveer Vayu 2023 will start from March 17, 2023 and the last date to apply for the Indian Air force Agniveer Recruitment 2023 is March 31, 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.