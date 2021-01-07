Indian Air Force Airmen Recruitment 2021 for Group X and Group Y Trades: Apply Online for 01/2022 Intake @airmenselection.cdac.in, Download IAF Notification

Indian Air Force Airmen Recruitment 2021: Indian Air Force (IAF) has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Airmen in Group ‘X’ and Group ‘Y’ Trades. Eligible Unmarried Male (Indian/Nepalese) candidates can apply for IAF Airmen Recruitment 2021 through online mode on airmenselection.cdac.in or www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in from 10 AM on 22 January. The last date for IAF Airmen Registration is 07 February 2021.

The recruitment is being for selection of Airmen in Group X (Except Education Instructor Trade) and Airmen Group Y [(Except Automobile Technician, Ground Training Instructor, Indian Air Force (Police), Indian Air Force (Security) And Musician Trades}] for 01/2022 Intake.

IAF Airmen Selection Test will be conducted from 18 April to 22 April 2021. The candidates can check more details on IAF Recruitment 2021 such as salary selection process, application process, educational qualification, age limit below in this article.

IAF Airmen Important Dates

Start Date for Submission of Online Application - 22 January 2021 from 10 am onward

Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 07 February 2021 till 5 AM

Online Exam Date - 18 April to 22 April 2021.

IAF Airmen Vacancy Details

Airmen in Group ‘X’ and Group ‘Y’ Trades.



IAF Airmen Salary

During training, a stipend of Rs. 14,600/- per will be paid. On completion of training the starting gross emoluments at the minimum of scale of pay including Military Service Pay (MSP), Group ‘X’ Pay (applicable for Group ‘X’ Trades only) and Dearness Allowance (DA) will be as follows:-

Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor Trade) - Rs.33,100/- per month plus Dearness allowance (as applicable) which, in subsequent years, may rise as per the career progression of the individual.

Group 'Y'[Except IAF(S) and Musician Trades]- Rs. 26,900/- per month plus Dearness allowance (as applicable) which, in subsequent years, may rise as per the career progression of the individual

Eligibility Criteria for IAF Airmen in Group X and Y Trade

Educational Qualification:

Group ‘X’ (Except Education Instructor Trade) - Passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering in any stream.

Group 'Y' (Except IAF(S) and Musician Trades) - Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects approved by Central / State Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed two years vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.

Group 'Y' Medical Assistant Trade - 12th / Intermediate passed or Equivalent examination in any stream/subjects with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Age Limit:

Candidate should be born between n 16 January 2001 and 29 December 2004 (both days inclusive

In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the selection procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrollment is 21 years

IAF Airmen Selection Procedure:

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Phase 1 (Online Test): Eligible applicants will be called for the online test which is scheduled from 18 April 2021.

IAF Airmen Exam Pattern:

Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor)- There will be questions on English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and - the duration of the online test will be 60 minutes

Group ‘Y’ Trades [Except IAF(S) and Musician] - Questions on English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA) to be completed in 45 minutes.

Both Group ‘X’ & ‘Y’ Trades- Total duration of the online test shall be 85 minutes and shall comprise of English, Physics, and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA)

One mark for every correct answer and 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Phase 2 Online Test: Selected candidates in the Phase 1 will be called for Phase 2 Exam

Physical Fitness Test (PFT) - There will be 1.6 Km run to be completed within 06 minutes 30 seconds. Candidates shall also have to complete 10 Push-ups, 10 Sit-ups and 20 Squats within the stipulated time to qualify in the Physical Fitness Test.

Adaptability Test- 1 (For both Group ‘ X’ & Group ‘Y’ Trades) - All candidates who pass the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) shall have to undertake Adaptability Test-I (objective type written test) which is to assess suitability of a candidate for employment in the IAF which involves deployment in varied geographic terrain, weather and operational conditions.

Adaptability Test- 2 (For both Group ‘ X’ & Group ‘Y’ Trades) - All candidates who pass Adaptability Test - I shall have to undertake Adaptability Test- II as per policy in vogue. Adaptability Test- II is to select candidates who can adapt to the environment of Indian Air Force and are able to adjust to the military way of life.

Medical test - General Medical Standards for both Group ‘X’ (Except Education Instructor Trade) and Group ‘Y’ (Except IAF (S) and Musician Trades) are as follows:

Height: Minimum acceptable height is 152.5 cms except IAF (P) and Auto Tech trades.

For IAF(P) trade - 165 Cms (For NE and Hill States) 175 Cms (For other States) For Auto Tech trade -162.5 Cms (For NE and Hill States) 165 Cms (For other States)

Chest: Minimum range of expansion: 5 cm

Weight: Proportionate to height and age. However, minimum weight of 55 Kg required for Operations Assistant (ATS) Trade only.

Corneal Surgery (PRK/LASIK) is not acceptable.

Hearing: Candidate should have normal hearing i.e. able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 6 meters with each ear separately.

Dental: Should have healthy gums, good set of teeth and minimum 14 dental points.

General Health: Candidate should be of normal anatomy without loss of any appendages. He should be free from any active or latent, acute or chronic, medical or surgical disability or infection and skin ailments. Candidate shall be physically and mentally FIT to perform duty in any part of the world, in any climate and terrain.

PROVISIONAL SELECT LIST (PSL) - A merit-wise list will be prepared after the completion of selection test and the same will be displayed at all the airmen selection centres (ASCs) and also on webportal - www.airmenselection.cdac.in on 31 October 2021

IAF Airmen Admit Card 2021

The admit card will be sent to registered e-mail IDs 48-72 hrs prior to the examination . Candidate shoul carry the print out of the admit card on the day of online test as indicated on their respective admit cards to appear in the selection test. This provisional admit card can also be downloaded by the candidate under candidates login on CASB

web portal www.airmenselection.cdac.in.

How to Apply for IAF Airmen Recruitment 20201 ?

The eligible and interested candidates apply online on www.airmenselection.cdac.in or www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in from 22 January to 07 February 2021.

Exam Fee:

Rs.250/-

