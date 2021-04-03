Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @indianairforce.nic.in, 1524 Vacancies for Group C Civilian Posts

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021: Indian Air Force has just released a notification for recruitment to the post of Steno, Supdt, Cook, House Keeping Staff, MTS, LDC, CS & SMW, Carpenter, Laundryman, Ayah, Hindi Typist & Various posts under Group C. Candidates holding the requisite qualification in the respective subject can apply to the posts through the online mode.

A total of 1524 vacancies will be recruited for Group C Civilian Posts at the various Air Force Stations/Units. The candidates are advised to read the notification before applying to any post. Candidates can refer to this notification for eligibility, qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: Within 30 days (2 May 2021) from the date of Employment News

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Western Air Command Unit - 362 Posts

Southern Air Command Unit - 28 Posts

Eastern Air Command Units - 132 Posts

Central Air Command Units - 116 Posts

Maintenance Command Units - 479 Posts

Training Command Unit - 407Posts

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Computer Operator - Graduate in Mathematics or Statistics from a recognized University and One Year experience in Electronic Data Processing.

Supdt (Store) - Graduate of a recognized University or equivalent.

Steno Gde-II - 12th Class pass or equivalent from recognized Board or University.

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 12th Class pass from a recognized Board; A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer (35 wpm and 30 wmp correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Hindi Typist: 12th Class pass from a recognized Board. A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer (35 wpm and 30 wmp correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Store Keeper: 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade): Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for light and heavy vehicles; Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanism; Minimum two years experience in driving motor vehicles.

Cook (Ordinary Grade): Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1-year experience in the trade.

Painter (Skilled): 10th pass from a recognized Board or Institute; Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade of Painter from a recognized institute.

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test which will consist of will consist of (i) General Intelligence and Reasoning (ii) Numerical Aptitude (iii) General English (iv) General Awareness. The question cum answer paper will be English and Hindi. The requisite number of candidates will be shortlisted and called for skill/physical/practical test wherever applicable based on merit/category in the written test.

Download Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021

Eligible candidates can apply to any of the above Air Force Station of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application as per format given under (typed in English/Hindi), duly supported with the following documents is to reach the concerned Air Force Station as per choice within 30 days (2 May 2021) from the last date of the publication of this advertisement in ’Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar. Applicants to mention clearly on the envelope “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF -------- AND CATEGORY--------“ The application form can be downloaded through the official website of Indian air force. Candidates are advised to check on the provided hyperlink for more details.