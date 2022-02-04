Indian Army 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme 47 Course 2022 Check Selection Procedure & Training Details

Indian Army 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme 47 Course 2022: The Indian Army is inviting applications from unmarried eligible male candidates who have passed the 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) subjects and appeared in JEE (Mains) 2021 examination to grant of Permanent Commission in the Indian Army in the 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme – 47 Course against 90 vacancies. Interested & eligible candidates can apply for the Indian Army 10+2 TES 47 Course 2022 from 24th January 2022 to 23rd February 2022. In this article, we have shared Indian Army 10+2 TES 47 Course 2022 Selection Procedure, SSB Interview, Medical Exam, Merit List, Training, and Tenure of Commission.

Indian Army 10+2 TES 47 Course 2022 Important Dates

Indian Army 10+2 TES 47 Scheme 2022 Important Dates Online Application Start Date 24th January 2022 (3 PM) Online Application End Date 23rd February 2022 (3 PM) SSB Interview April 2022 Onwards

Indian Army 10+2 TES 47 Course 2022 Selection Procedure, SSB Interview, Medical Exam

(a) Shortlisting of Applications. Integrated HQ of MoD (Army) reserves the right to shortlist the applications and to fix cut off without assigning any reason. After shortlisting of candidates, the Centre allotment will be intimated to the candidate via their email. After allotment of Selection Centre, firm SSB dates will be allotted to the candidates.

(b) Shortlisted candidates will be detailed to undergo SSB interview from April 2022 onwards. Only shortlisted eligible candidates depending on the cut off will undergo SSB at one of the Selection Centres i.e, Allahabad (UP), Bhopal (MP), Bengaluru (Karnataka) or Kapurthala (Punjab) by Psychologist, Group Testing Officer and Interviewing Officer. Call Up letter for SSB interview will be issued by respective Selection Centres on candidate’s registered e-mail ID and SMS only. Allotment of Selection Centre is at the discretion of Directorate General of Recruiting, Integrated Headquarters of MoD (Army) and NO request for changes are entertained in this regard.

(c) Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in Stage I will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interview is five days. This will be followed by a medical examination for the candidates who get recommended after Stage II. Details of Medical Standards, Tattoo Policy, and Medical Exam, visit the official website of Indian Army

(d) Candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically fit, will be issued Joining Letter for training in the order of merit, depending on the number of vacancies available, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria. In the eventuality of being recommended by SSB, candidate should have no objection for undergoing medical examination by board of Male/Female doctors.

(f) The finally selected candidates will execute all the Bonds/Certificates as prescribed for the Cadets of NDA entry under AI 53/78.

(g) Candidate will not have any objection in the event of final selection, on allotment of any Arm/Service in the interest of the organisation.

Note 1. No claim or compensation will be made by the candidate if at any stage of selection, the candidate’s ineligibility is detected and candidature is cancelled as a result thereof.

Note 2. Candidate will be debarred from future attempts and cancellation from the present course if at any stage of selection he is found to be indulging in any violation of local orders concerning discipline aspects.

Procedure For Common Candidates: TES & NDA ENTRY

(a) The candidates who apply for 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES) and National Defence Academy (NDA & NA) parallel courses need to undergo a medical examination by a Board of Service Medical Officers for the entries recommended.

(b) Those candidates who are recommended for TES prior to their NDA SSB will have to undergo medical for TES and NDA (AF and Navy) separately. The NDA medical examination will begin only after the candidate is declared FIT in TES medicals.

(c) If only NDA Army is their preference, these TES candidates need not undergo NDA medical again.

(d) The candidates who are recommended in NDA prior to SSB for TES need not undergo medical for TES separately. The Medical Status for TES (10+2) will be same as NDA (Army) medical examination. A candidate declared UNFIT in NDA will be considered UNFIT for TES as well.

(e) If the candidate is found UNFIT/ UNFIT IN ABSENTIA at any stage of medical examination in any entry i.e. TES or NDA & NA parallel courses he will be declared UNFIT for both the entries and no representation will be accepted thereafter.

Merit List

Merit will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate at ssb interview. Higher educational qualifications, previous performances, ncc background etc. Have no role to play for finalization of merit list. Joining letters to join pre- commission training at ota, gaya will only be issued subject to vacancies and medical fitness.

IMPORTANT NOTES

(i) On joining the Army, some personal restrictions in service will be imposed in accordance with Article 33 of the Constitution of India as promulgated in the Army Act and Army Rules from time to time.

(ii) Any ambiguity/false information/concealment of information detected in the certificates/documents/ online application will result in cancellation of the candidature at any stage of selection thereafter.

(iii) The candidate should have never been debarred from appearing in any examination by UPSC.

(iv) The candidate should have never been arrested or convicted by a criminal court or involved in any case

(v) For all queries regarding allotment of Selection Centre’s, date of interview, merit list, joining instructions and any other relevant information please visit our website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Queries will be replied ONLY through ‘Feedback/Queries’ option available on the Rtg website.

(vi) Please read the Notification, Tickers on website, Joining instructions and other instructions uploaded on the website thoroughly before submission of queries in ‘Feedback/Query’ on our website.

(vii) In order to avoid last hour rush and ensure timely response, queries received upto 03 days prior to closing of online application will ONLY be entertained/replied.

Indian Army 10+2 TES 47 Course 2022 Training

Total training will be of 5 years. Details are as under:

(a) Basic Military Training. 1 year (Officer Training Academy Gaya).

(b) Technical Training. (i) Phase-I (Pre Commission Training): 3 Years (CME Pune or MCTE Mhow or MCEME Secunderabad), (ii) Phase-II (Post Commission Training): 1 year at CME Pune or MCTE Mhow or MCEME Secunderabad.

(c) Award of Degree. The candidates will be awarded Engineering degree after successful completion of the final examination. No ante date will be admissible to candidates on account of this Engineering degree. During the last two semesters, the officers will be permitted only one relegation on academic grounds. This relegation will be within the maximum two relegations permitted on academic grounds in the entire Engineering degree (8 semesters) in accordance with JNU Ordinance. Any further relegation of the officer on academic grounds will lead to termination of his commission.

Note: Candidates must understand that in case of final selection, their appointment will be provisional subject to satisfactory verification of antecedents by concerned civil/police/education authorities, as applicable.

Cost of Training

As on 2021, the cost of training for candidates who qualify the Indian Army 10+2 TES 47 Course 2022 is Rs 16,260.42/- and as notified from time to time per week (for the period of candidate’s stay at the Officers Training Academy, Gaya/Cadet Training Wing.) The cost of training is borne by State; will be recovered from candidates withdrawing for personal reasons.

Tenure of Commission

On successful completion of 4 years of the course, cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lt.

