Indian Army 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme 47 Course 2022 Check PayScale, Perks, Promotions & Rank Scale

Indian Army 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme 47 Course 2022 Salary: The Indian Army is inviting applications from unmarried eligible male candidates who have passed the 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) subjects and appeared in JEE (Mains) 2021 examination to grant of Permanent Commission in the Indian Army in the 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme – 47 Course against 90 vacancies. Interested & eligible candidates can apply for the Indian Army 10+2 TES 47 Course 2022 from 24th January 2022 to 23rd February 2022. In this article, we have shared Indian Army 10+2 TES 47 Course 2022 Important Dates, PayScale, Perks, Promotions & Rank Scale Details.

Indian Army 10+2 TES 47 Course 2022 Important Dates

Indian Army 10+2 TES 47 Scheme 2022 Important Dates Online Application Start Date 24th January 2022 (3 PM) Online Application End Date 23rd February 2022 (3 PM) SSB Interview April 2022 Onwards

Indian Army 10+2 TES 47 Course 2022 PayScale

RANK LEVEL (PAY IN ₹) Lieutenant Level 10 56,100-1,77,500 Captain Level 10B 61,300-1,93,900 Major Level 11 69,400-2,07,200 Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A 1,21,200-2,12,400 Colonel Level 13 1,30,600-2,15,900 Brigadier Level 13A 1,39,600-2,17,600 Major General Level 14 1,44,200-2,18,200 Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level 15 1,82,200- 2,24,100 Lieutenant General HAG + Scale Level 16 2,05,400-2,24,400 VCOAS/Army Cdr/ Lieutenant General (NFSG) Level 17 2,25,000/- (fixed) COAS Level 18 2,50,000/-(fixed)

NOTE:

Military Service Pay (MSP): Officer from the rank of Lt to Brig will get a Military Service Pay (MSP) of Rs 15,500/- per month fixed.

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training: The gentlemen cadets will be given a stipend of ₹ 56,100/-p.m.* as is admissible to NDA cadets on completion of 3 years training. On completion of 4 Years training, they will be commissioned in the rank of Lt and entitled to pay as admissible to the rank.

*On successful commissioning, the pay in the pay matrix of the officer commissioned shall be fixed in first Cell of Level 10 and the period of training shall not be treated as commissioned service and arrears on account of admissible allowances, as applicable, for the training period shall be paid to cadets.

Indian Army 10+2 TES 47 Course 2022 Allowances

Allowances Details Flying Allowance Rs 25,000/- per month fixed (R1H1 of Risk and Hardship Matrix) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above) Dearness Allowance Admissible at the same rates and under the same condition as are applicable to the civilian personnel from time to time Kit Maintenance Allowance Included into the newly proposed Dress Allowance of Rs 20,000/-per year Field Area Allowance Rs 10,500 per month (R2H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above) Highly Active Field Area Allowance Rs 16,900 per month (R1H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above) Modified Field Area Allowance Rs 6,300 per month (60 per cent R2H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above) High Altitude Allowance Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above) Category-I - Rs 3,400 per month (R3H2) Category-II - Rs 5,300 per month (R3H1) Category-III - Rs 25,000 per month (R1H1) Siachen Allowance Rs. 42,500 per month Uniform allowance Included into the newly proposed Dress Allowance of Rs 20,000/-per year Free Ration Officer in Peace & Filed Areas get Free ration Transport Allowance (TPTA) Higher TPTA Cities: Rs 7,200 + DA per month Higher TPT Cities (UA) include Hyderabad, Patna, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, Indore, Greater Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Kolkata. Other Places: Rs 3,600 +DA per month Officers in Pay Level 14 and above, who are entitled to use an official car, will have the option to avail official car facility or to draw the TPTA at the rate of Rs. 15,750+DA per month. Physically disabled service personnel will continue to be paid at a double rate, subject to a minimum of Rs. 2,250 + DA per month Children Education Allowance (CEA) Rs. 2,250 per month per child for only the eldest two eldest surviving only. CEA is admissible from Nursery to Class 12th. CEA is applicable from kids' Nursery to 12th class Hostel Subsidy Rs 6,750/- per month per child for two eldest surviving children only. Hostel subsidy is admissible from Nursery to Class 12th.

NOTE:

(i) Qualification Grant has been abolished as a separate allowance. Eligible employees are to be governed by the newly proposed Higher Qualification Incentive (HQI). The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is yet to issue the order for HQI.

(ii) In the case of allowances specific to Defence Forces, the rates of these allowances would be enhanced by 25% automatically each time the Dearness Allowance payable on the revised pay band goes up by 50 per cent.

(iii) Leaves will be admissible in accordance with the rules in force from time to time.

Group Insurance

(a) Army Group Insurance Fund provides insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh on payment of one time non-refundable premium of Rs 7200/- by cadets from the date of joining for pre-commission training i.e for 3 years. If a cadet is relegated, an additional premium of Rs 1355/- per relegated term will be paid.

For those who are invalidated out by IMB on account of disability and not entitled to any pension will be provided Rs 15 Lakhs for 100 percent disability. This will be proportionately reduced to Rs 3 lakhs for 20 percent disability. However, for less than 20 percent disability, only an Ex-Gratia Grant of Rs 50,000/- for first two years of training and Rs 1 lakh during the 3rd year of training will be paid.

Disability due to alcoholism, drug addiction and due to the diseases of pre-enrolment origin will not qualify for disability benefit and Ex-Gratia Grant. In addition, a Gentleman Cadet withdrawn on disciplinary grounds, expelled as an undesirable or leaving the Academy voluntarily will also not be eligible for disability benefits and Ex-Gratia. There is no saving component under the scheme.

(b) The Gentlemen Cadets when in receipt of stipend are insured for Rs 1 Cr (w.e.f 01 Apr 2022) as applicable to officers of the regular Army. For those who are invalidated out by IMB on account of disability and not entitled to any pension will be provided Rs 25 lakhs for 100 percent disability. This will be proportionately reduced to Rs 5 lakhs for 20 percent disability. However, for less than 20 percent disability, an Ex-Gratia Grant of Rs 50,000/- only will be paid.

Disability due to alcoholism, drug addiction and due to the diseases of pre-enrolment origin will not qualify for disability benefit and Ex-Gratia Grant. In addition, Gentlemen cadets withdrawn on disciplinary grounds, expelled as an undesirable leaving the Academy voluntarily will not be eligible for disability benefits and Ex-Gratia. Subscription at the rate of Rs 10,000/- will have to be paid in advance on monthly basis by Gentlemen Cadet to become member under the main AGI Scheme as applicable to regular Army officers. The subscription for the relegated period would also be recovered at the same rate.

Indian Army 10+2 TES 47 Course 2022 Promotions & Rank Scale

RANK PROMOTION CRITERIA Lieutenant On commission Captain On completion of 02 years Major On completion of 06 years Lt Colonel On completion of 13 years Colonel (TS) On completion of 26 years Colonel On selection basis subject to fulfillment of requisite service conditions Brigadier Major General Lt General/HAG Scale HAG + Scale (*Admissible to 1/3rd of total strength of Lt Generals) VCOAS/ Army Cdr /Lt Gen (NFSG) COAS

Tenure of Commission

On successful completion of 4 years of the course, cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lt.