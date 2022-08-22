Indian Army 10+2 TES 48 Recruitment Notification 2022 (Out), Apply @joinindianary.nic.in

Indian Army 10+2 TES 48 Recruitment 2022: Indian Army has started the application process for recruitment to the post of Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 10+2 Entry Scheme - 48. The link to apply is available on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.
It is to be noted that, only unmarried male candidates who have passed 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (hereinafter referred to as PCM) subjects and appeared in JEE (Mains) 2022 are eligible to apply for Indian Army 10+2 Recruitment 2022.
Candidates can check the more details on Indian Army TES 48 Recruitment 2022 below:
Important Dates
- Starting Date for Indian Army TEST 48 Course: 22 August 2022
- Last date for Indian Army TEST 48 Course: 21 September 2022
Indian Army TES 48 Vacancy Details
10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 48 Course - 90 Vacancies
Salary:
Rs.56100-177500/-
Indian Army TES 48 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- 12th passed in Science subjects (Math, Physics and Chemistry) with at least 60% marks in Class 12th
- The candidate must have appeared in JEE (Mains) 2021.
Age Limit:
16½ years to 19½ years
Nationality:
A candidate must be an unmarried male and must either be : (i) A citizen of India, or (ii) A subject of Nepal, or (iii) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by Govt of India.
Selection Criteria for Indian Army TES 48 Course
Shortlisted applicants will be called for:
SSB interview
Medical Exam -
How to apply for Indian Army TES 48 2022 ?
- Go to apply online on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
- Click on ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR TES-48 COURSE IS OPEN WEF 22 AUG 2022 AT 1500 HRS AND WILL CLOSE ON 21 SEP 2022 AT 1500 HRS’
- Click on ‘Apply Online’ Button
- Enter your particulars in the online application. Terms and conditions linked to the form must be read, prior to submitting the form.
- Submit the application
