Indian Army 10+2 TES 48 Recruitment Notification 2022 (Out), Apply @joinindianary.nic.in

Indian Army 10+2 TES 48 Recruitment 2022: Indian Army has started the application process for recruitment to the post of Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 10+2 Entry Scheme - 48. The link to apply is available on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

It is to be noted that, only unmarried male candidates who have passed 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (hereinafter referred to as PCM) subjects and appeared in JEE (Mains) 2022 are eligible to apply for Indian Army 10+2 Recruitment 2022.

Candidates can check the more details on Indian Army TES 48 Recruitment 2022 below:

Important Dates

Starting Date for Indian Army TEST 48 Course: 22 August 2022

Last date for Indian Army TEST 48 Course: 21 September 2022

Indian Army TES 48 Vacancy Details

10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 48 Course - 90 Vacancies

Salary:

Rs.56100-177500/-

Indian Army TES 48 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

12th passed in Science subjects (Math, Physics and Chemistry) with at least 60% marks in Class 12th

The candidate must have appeared in JEE (Mains) 2021.

Age Limit:

16½ years to 19½ years

Nationality:

A candidate must be an unmarried male and must either be : (i) A citizen of India, or (ii) A subject of Nepal, or (iii) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by Govt of India.

Selection Criteria for Indian Army TES 48 Course

Shortlisted applicants will be called for:

SSB interview

Medical Exam -

How to apply for Indian Army TES 48 2022 ?