Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2022 Today @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2022 will be released after 4 August 2022 joinindianarmy.nic.in: Candidates can check the details here.

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2022: Indian Army has scheduled the admit card for the recrutiment rallies on 04 August 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for Indian Army Recruitment Rallies can log in after 04 August 2022 and take printouts of the admit card which they will carry to the Rally Site. Admit cards for the rally will also be sent through registered email from 04 August 2022 onwards. Indian Army is conducting recruitment rallies under Agnipath Scheme for eligible candidates from 12 August 2022 to 29 August 2022 at Hisar Military Station, Haryana for those who chose Hisar Districts.

The candidates can check their respective rally date, time and venue on their admit cards.

How to Download the Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the Indian Army i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in Visit 'Agnipath' Section and click on 'Log in/Apply Online' Now, login into your account using your user name and password Download Indian Army Admit Card 2022

Indian Army PST 2022

Category Height Weight Chest Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms) 170 Proportionate to height and age as per

Army Medical standards 77 (Plus

5 CM expansion Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms) (Oustees of Bhakra Dam) 163 Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (All Arms) 162 Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (All Arms) (Oustees of Bhakra Dam) 162 Agniveer (Technical) (All Arms) 170 Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms) 10th Pass 170 Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms) 8th Pass 170

Physical Fitness Test (At Rally Site)

1.6 Km Run

Group – I - Up till 5 Min 30 Secs of 60 marks

Group - II - 5 Min 31 Sec to 5 Min 45 Secs of 48 marks

Beam (Pull Ups)

Group – I - 10 of 40 marks and 9 of 33 marks

Group - II - 8 of 27 marks, 7 of 21 marks and 6 of 16 marks

9 Feet Ditch - need to qualify

Zig-Zag Balance - need to qualify

The admit cards for Army Recruitment Rally at Swami Keshwanand Krishi Vishwavidyalaya Stadium, Bikaner (Rajasthan). will be sent through registered email from 05 Aug 2022 onwards. Also, the Indian Army Agnipath Admit Card for Gen BC Joshi Army Public School, Pithoragarh Rallies will be sent through registered email from 04 Aug 2022 to 13 Aug 2022.