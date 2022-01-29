Indian Army AMC Recruitment 2022 for Group C Posts, Download Application

Indian Army AMC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Army Medical Corps (AMC) has published a notification for the recruitment of Group C Posts across the country in the employment newspaper of 29 January to 04 February 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for AMC Group C Recruitment 2022 through offline mode and send the application within 45 days from the date of publication of this notification.
Important Dates
Last Date of Offline Application - within 45 days from the date of publication of the notification
Indian Army AMC Vacancy Details
Group C - 47 Posts
- Barber - 19
- Chowkidar - 04
- Cook - 11
- LDC - 02
- Washerman - 11
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army AMC Group C Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Barber - 10th passed or equivalent from recognized Board with proficiency in barber’s trade job. Chowkidar - 10th passed or equivalent from recognized Board.
- Cook - Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board.
- LDC - 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. English Typing@35w.p.m on computer OR Hindi Typing @ 30 w.p.m. on the computer, 35 words per minute and 30 words per minute corresponding to 10500/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.
- Washerman - 10th passed or equivalent from recognized Board.
Indian Army AMC Group C Age Limit:
18 to 25 years
Selection Process for Indian Army AMC Group C Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of the exam.
How to Apply for Indian Army AMC Group C Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application along with a Postal Order of Rs. 100/- in favour of “COMMANDANT AMC CENTRE AND COLLEGE LUCKNOW” to ‘The Commandant, AMC Centre & College, Lucknow (UP)- 226002’ within 45 days from the date of publication of the notification.