Indian Army Recruitment 2021 for Religious Teachers (RT): 194 Vacancies for Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) Posts, Download Notification @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 for Religious Teachers: Indian Army has invited the application the recruitment Religious Teachers in Indian Army as Junior Commissioned Officers for RRT 91, 92, 93, 94 & 95 courses on its website - joinindianarmy.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Indian Army Religious Teacher Recruitment 2021 from 11 January. The last date for Indian Army Application is 09 February 2021.

A total of 194 vacancies are available for Pandit, Granthi, Padri and Maulvi (Sunni) categories. The candidates can check educational qualification, vacancy details, exam pattern, selection process below:

Important Dates

Date of commencement of online registration : 11 January 2021

Closing date for online registration: 09 February 2021

Exam Date: 27 June 2021

Indian Army Religious Teacher JCO Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 194

Pandit-171

Pandit (Gorkha) for Gorkha Regiments -09 (Hindu (Gorkha) candidates only)

Granthi-05

Maulvi (Sunni)-05

Maulvi (Shia) for Ladakh Scouts -01 (Ladakhi Muslim Shia candidates only)

Padre-02

Bodh Monk(Mahayaana) for Ladakh Scouts -01

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Religious Teacher JCO 2021

Educational Qualification for Indian Army Religious Teacher JCO 2021

Pandit: Hindu candidates with Acharya in Sanskrit or Shastri in Sanskrit with one-year diploma in 'Karam Kand;

Granthi-Sikh Candidates with Gyani in Punjabi.

Maulvi (Sunni) and Maulvi (Shia) for Ladakh Scouts: Muslims candidates with Maulvi Alim in Arabic or Adib Alim in Urdu.

Padre-Any person who have been ordained priesthood by the appropriate ecclesiastical authority and is still on the approved list of the local Bishop.

Bodh Monk (Mahayaana)- Any candidate who have been ordained Monk/Buddhist Priest by the appropriate authority. The term Appropriate Authority will mean Head Priest of the Monastery where the person has been initiated into priesthood. The head priest should be in possession of Geshe (PhD) of Khanpa or Lopon or Rabjam with proper certificate from Monastery.

Medical Standard:

A candidate should have robust physique and mental health, chest should be well developed having minimum 5 cm expansion, should have normal hearing with each ear, should have sufficient number of natural teeth, i.e. 14 dental points with healthy gums. Candidate should not have diseases like deformity of bones, hydrocele, varicose veins or piles.

Serving combatants or Remustering candidates must be in medical category SHAPE-1. Remustering candidates will be exempted from recruiting medical examination at the time of recruiting rally. A certificate indicating medical category duly signed by Army Medical Authority where individual is serving and countersigned by the Commanding Officer of the unit will be submitted by the candidate.

Age Limit:

Civilian and In-Service Candidates: 25 to 34 years (i.e. candidates born between 01 Oct 1987 and 30 Sep 1996 inclusive of both dates)

Physical Test:

Height (cm):

For General - 160.

For Gorkhas & Ladakhi region candidates - 157.

Andaman & Nicobar Island, Lakshadweep Gp incl Minicoys - 155 (only Locals).

Chest (cm):

77 for all

Weight (kg):

For General (less Gorkha & Ladakhis) - 50

For Gorkhas & Ladakhi region candidates - 48.

Physical Fitness Test:

Candidates should be able to run 1600m in 08 Minute

See the notification for more details regarding eligibility

Selection Criteria for Indian Army Religious Teacher JCO Posts

The candidates shall be selected on the basis of:

Written Examination - Screened candidates will be put through written examination which will be conducted on 27 June 2021.

Indian Army Religious Teacher Exam Pattern:

There will be 2 papers. Paper-1 is common to candidates and is a qualifying exam only. Candidates scoring min 40% marks in Paper-I will only be assessed in Paper-II.

Paper No. of Questions Marks Paper-1 (General Awareness) 50 2 marks per question Paper-2 (specific to

religious denominations as applied by the candidates) 50 2 marks per question Total 100 200

There will be negative marking of 0.5 marks in each paper. The minimum passing marks for each paper are 40.

Interview - Candidates who have been shortlisted based on marks only in Paper-2 will be interviewed by board of officers at 1 ASC Trg Centre, Bangalore and 39 GTC, Varanasi as applicable. Candidates scoring a minimum 50 out of 100 marks (50%) will qualify in the interview.

Terms of Enrollment - Candidates finally selected will be enrolled as JCO (RT) and will undergo 06 weeks of Basic Training at BEG and Centre, Kirkee followed by 11 weeks of training specific to religious denominations as applied by the candidates at Institute of National Integration (INI), Pune.On successful completion of training the candidates will be commissioned as Religious Teachers in the rank of Naib Subedar as per existing terms and conditions. Rejection can take place at any stage during training also

How to Apply for Indian Army Religious Teacher JCO Recruitment 2021 ?

Civil Candidates applying for Pandit, Granthi, Padri, and Maulvi (Sunni) categories - Applications will only be accepted online on website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Manual applications for these categories will be rejected

Civil Gorkha Candidates - Candidates should submit written application duly filled to Gorkha Recruiting Depot, Kunraghat only (please refer application pro-forma).

Civil Muslim(Shia) of Ladakh region - Candidates should submit written application duly filled to Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, Leh only

Civil Buddhist (Mahayana) - Candidates of other than Sikkim Region - Applying for Bodh Monk will submit written application duly filled to Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, Leh only

Submission of Application by Service Candidates - Applications will only be accepted through official channel

Indian Army Religious Teacher JCO Notification PDF

Online Application - 11 Jan