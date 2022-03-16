Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Selection Procedure, Training & Commissioning Details for 59th Men & 30th Women SSC (Tech) Course

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Selection Procedure & Training: The Indian Army is inviting applications from eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel (who died in Harness only) for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army under the 59th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men, 30th Short Service Commission (Tech) Women Courses. Interested candidates can apply for Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 from 8th March 2022 till 6th April 2022. A total of 191 vacancies of which 175 vacancies (59th Men), 14 vacancies (30th Women), 2 vacancies (Widows Of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel) will be filled. Both the courses will commence in October 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In this article, we have shared Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Selection Procedure, SSB Interview, Medical Exam, Merit List, Training, Type of Commission, and Tenure of Commission details for 59th Men & 30th Women SSC (Tech) Course.

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Important Dates

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 8th March 2022 Application End Date 6th April 2022

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Selection Procedure

The selection procedure for both males & females for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army under the 59th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men, 30th Short Service Commission (Tech) Women Courses at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu is as follows:

Shortlisting of Application

Integrated HQ of MoD (Army) reserves the right to shortlist applications and to fix the cut-off percentage of marks for each Engineering discipline/stream without assigning any reason. The cut-off will be applied in each stream on the cumulative percentage of marks obtained by the candidates upto the final semester/year.

Final semester/year studying candidates will be provisionally allowed to appear in SSB, subject to the following conditions:

(i) Their cumulative percentage of marks upto 6th semester/3rd year of Engg degree, upto 8th semester/4th year of B. Architecture (B.Arch), and upto 2nd semester/1st year of M.Sc in notified equivalent stream/ discipline is not below the approved cut off percentage in their respective streams.

(ii) After the declaration of final results, the cumulative percentage of marks upto the final semester/ year of degree course will also be not less than the approved cut-off percentage, failing which the candidature will be canceled.

Centre Allotment

After shortlisting of applications, the centre allotment will be intimated to the candidate via their email. After allotment of Selection Centre, candidates will have to log in to the website and select their SSB dates which are available on a first-come first-serve basis initially. Thereafter, it will be allotted by the Selection Centres. The option to select the dates for SSB by candidates may be forfeited due to the occurrence of any exceptional circumstance/events.

SSB Interview

Only shortlisted eligible candidates depending on the cut-off percentage will be called for SSB Interview. They will be interviewed at one of the Selection Centres viz. Allahabad (UP), Bhopal (MP), Bengaluru (Karnataka), and Kapurthala (Punjab) by Psychologist, Group Testing Officer, and Interviewing Officer. Call Up Letter for SSB interview will be issued by respective Selection Centres through candidate’s registered e-mail id and SMS only. Allotment of Selection Centre is at the discretion of Directorate General of Recruiting, IHQ of MoD (Army) and NO request for changes will be entertained in this regard.

Candidates will be put through a two-stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage 1 will go to Stage 2. Those who fail in Stage-1 will be returned on the same day. The duration of SSB interviews is five days. Candidates who get recommended after Stage 2 will be required to undergo a Medical Exam.

Stage 1: Intelligence Test, Picture Perception, and Discussion Test

Stage 2: Psychological Test, Group Test I & II, Interview

NOTE: Entitlement for Travelling Allowance. Candidates appearing for SSB interview for the first time for a particular type of commission shall be entitled to AC-3 Tier to and fro Railway fare or Bus fare including reservation cum sleeper charges within Indian limits. Candidates who apply again for the same type of commission will NOT be entitled to traveling allowance on any subsequent occasion. For any query/ clarification regarding admissibility or payment of Travelling Allowance, the candidates may directly approach the concerned Selection Centres.

Medical Examination

Candidates recommended by the Services Selection Board (SSB) will undergo a Medical Exam (Special Medical Boar) by a Board of Service Medical Officers. Candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically fit will be issued a Joining Letter for Training in the order of merit, depending on the number of vacancies available, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

Candidates must possess a robust physique and good mental health. They should have a well-developed chest with a minimum 5 cm expansion scope. They should have normal hearing with each ear and good binocular vision in both eyes. They should be able to read in distant vision with each eye. They should be free from any disease/ disability such as deformity of bones, piles, etc which is likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties.

Check Height/Weight/Chest Standards for Officers Entry into Army

Check Medical Standards for Officers Entry into Army

Merit List

Merit list will be prepared engineering stream/subject-wise on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidate at the SSB interview. It is to be noted that mere qualifying at the SSB Interview does not confirm final selection. Those in the merit list and who come within the stipulated stream-wise vacancies and are medically fit will be issued joining letters for pre-commissioning training at Officers Training Academy (OTA) subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

In case equal SSB marks are obtained by more than one candidate, the older candidate(s) in age will be ranked higher in the merit.

In case both SSB marks and age of more than one candidate are same, the candidate(s) with a higher percentage of marks in the qualifying examination will be placed higher in the merit.

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Training

Duration of Training: 49 weeks

Selected candidates will be detailed for training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit (engineering stream-wise) upto the number of available vacancies and subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

All candidates who successfully complete Pre-Commission training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai will be awarded a ‘Post Graduate Diploma in Defence Management and Strategic Studies’ by the University of Madras.

Candidates will neither be allowed to marry during the period of training nor he/ she be allowed to live with Parents/ Guardians. Candidates must not marry until they complete the full training at the Officers Training Academy. A candidate, if he/ she marries while under training, shall be discharged and will be liable to refund all expenditure incurred on him/ her by the government. This provision is also applicable to widows of Defence Personnel. A candidate, who marries subsequent to the date of his/ her application, though successful at the Service Selection Board interview and medical examination, will not be inducted for training, and his/ her candidature will be canceled.

Suitability to Retain Short Service Commission: If an officer is reported upon within a period of six months from the date of confirmation of Short Service Commission as unsuitable to retain his/ her commission, his/ her commission may be terminated at any time, whether before or after the above period.

Liability of Service: Officers may be granted Short Service Commission in any Arm/ Service and will be liable for service in any part of the world on selected appointments as decided by Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army), from time to time.

Cost of Training: Training at OTA is at Government expense. In case the Lady/ Gentleman Cadet is withdrawn from training academy due to reasons other than medical ground or the reasons not beyond his/ her control, he/ she will be liable to refund cost of training @ ₹12,908/- per week till 30 Jun 2021, thereafter a yearly escalation of 8% p.a. will be calculated on the Per Capita Cost of Training for each ensuing year (or as notified from time to time) apart from allied charges as fixed by the government from time to time, for the period of his/ her stay at OTA, Chennai.

Type of Commission

Grant of Commission: Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lt from the date of commencement of the course or the date of reporting at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, whichever is later and will be entitled to full pay and allowances admissible to Lt during the training period. Pay & allowances will be paid after successful completion of training.

Confirmation of Short Service Commission: On successful completion of Pre Commission training at OTA, Officer will be confirmed Short Service Commission (Technical) in the rank of Lt.

Ante Date Seniority: One-year ante date seniority from the date of commission will be granted to Engineering Graduates of Short Service Commission (Technical) in the rank of Lt.

No Ante Date Seniority for widows of Defence Personnel for SSC(NT): Widows of Defence Personnel selected for SSCW (NT) entry will be granted Short Service Commission in the rank of Lieutenant but will NOT be entitled to any ante date seniority.

Tenure of Commission

Officers (Male and Female) shall be liable to serve for ten years. The said tenure, however, may be extendable by a further period of four years subject to their opting for the same and found eligible and suitable for extension of service as per terms of engagement issued from time to time.

Officers seeking Permanent Commission (PC) may be considered for the same in the 10th year of service in accordance with the eligibility and suitability as per terms of engagement issued from time to time.

Officers (Male and Female) seeking Permanent Commission (PC) but are not granted, may opt for extension of service. Officers found eligible and suitable for grant of extension of service as per terms of engagement issued from time to time, maybe granted extension for a period of four years on expiry of which they will be released from the Army.

On joining the Army, some of the personal restrictions in service will be imposed in accordance with Article 33 of the Constitution of India as promulgated in the Army Act and Army Rules from time to time.

