Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Check PayScale, Perks, Promotion for 59th Men & 30th Women SSC (Tech) Course

Created On: Mar 14, 2022 11:46 IST
Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 PayScale, Perks, Promotion for 59th Men & 30th Women SSC (Tech) Course
Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 PayScale: The Indian Army is inviting applications from eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel (who died in Harness only) for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army under the 59th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men, 30th Short Service Commission (Tech) Women Courses. Interested candidates can apply for Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 from 8th March 2022 till 6th April 2022. Both the courses will commence in October 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In this article, we have shared Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 PayScale Perks Promotion 59th Men and 30th Women SSC Tech Course.

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Important Dates

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Events

Important Dates

Application Start Date

8th March 2022 

Application End Date

6th April 2022

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 PayScale

Rank

Level

(Pay in )

Lieutenant

Level-10

56,100 - 1,77,500

Captain

Level- 10B

61,300-1,93,900

Major

Level- 11

69,400-2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel

Level- 12A

1,21,200-2,12,400

Colonel

Level- 13

1,30,600-2,15,900

Brigadier

Level -13A

1,39,600-2,17,600

Major General

Level- 14

1,44,200-2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale

Level- 15

1,82,200-2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG +Scale

Level- 16

2,05,400-2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General

(NFSG)

Level- 17

2,25,000/-(fixed)

COAS

Level- 18

2,50,000/-(fixed)

Military Service Pay (MSP)

Military Service Pay (MSP) to the Officers from the rank of Lieutenant to Brigadier

₹15,500/- Per month fixed

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training

Stipend to Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service academy i.e. during training period at OTA

 

₹ 56,100/- Per month* (Starting pay in Level- 10)

 

NOTE: *On successful commissioning, the pay in the Pay Matrix of the Officer commissioned shall be fixed in the first Cell of Level-10 and the period of training shall not be treated as commissioned service and arrears on account of admissible allowances, as applicable, for the training period shall be paid to cadets.

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Allowances

Allowances

Details

Flying Allowance

Rs 25,000/- per month fixed (R1H1 of Risk and Hardship Matrix) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)

Dearness Allowance

Admissible at the same rates and under the same condition as are applicable to the civilian personnel from time to time

Para Allowance

₹ 10,500/- per month

Para Reserve Allowance

₹ 26,25/- per month

Para Jump Instructor Allowance

₹ 10,500/- per month

Project Allowance

₹ 3,400/- per month

Special Forces Allowance

₹ 25,000/- per month

Technical Allowance (Tier-I)

₹ 3,000/- per month

Technical Allowance (Tier-II)

₹ 4,500/- per month

Field Area Allowance

Rs 10,500 per month (R2H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)

Highly Active Field Area Allowance

Rs 16,900 per month (R1H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)

Modified Field Area Allowance

Rs 6,300 per month (60 per cent R2H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)

High Altitude Allowance

Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)

Category-I - Rs 3,400 per month (R3H2)

Category-II - Rs 5,300 per month (R3H1)

Category-III - Rs 25,000 per month (R1H1)

Siachen Allowance

Rs. 42,500 per month

Uniform allowance

Included into the newly proposed Dress Allowance of Rs 20,000/-per year

Free Ration

Officer in Peace & Filed Areas get Free ration

Transport Allowance (TPTA)

Higher TPTA Cities: Rs 7,200 + DA per month

Higher TPT Cities (UA) include Hyderabad, Patna, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, Indore, Greater Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow and Kolkata.

Other Places: Rs 3,600 + DA per month

Officers in Pay Level 14 and above, who are entitled to use an official car, will have the option to avail official car facility or to draw the TPTA at the rate of Rs. 15,750+DA per month.  

 Physically disabled service personnel will continue to be paid at a double rate, subject to a minimum of Rs. 2,250 + DA per month

Children Education Allowance (CEA)

Rs. 2,250 per month per child for only the eldest two eldest surviving only. CEA is admissible from Nursery to Class 12th. CEA is applicable from kids' Nursery to 12th class

Hostel Subsidy

Rs 6,750/- per month per child for two eldest surviving children only. Hostel subsidy is admissible from Nursery to Class 12th.

Note: In the case of allowances specific to Defence Forces, the rates of these allowances would be enhanced by 25% automatically each time the Dearness Allowance payable on the revised pay band goes up by 50% (GoI letter No. A- 27012/ 02/2017-Est.(AL) dated 16 Aug 2017).

Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF)

The Gentlemen/ Lady Cadets when in receipt of stipend are insured for One Cr (w.e.f 01 Apr 2022) as applicable to officers of the regular Army. Those who are invalidated by Invalidating Medical Board (IMB) on account of disability and not entitled to any pension will be provided 25 lakh for 100 percent disability. This will be proportionately reduced to 5 lakh for 20 percent disability.

However, for less than 20 percent disability, an Ex-Gratia Grant of ₹ 50,000/- only will be paid. Disability due to alcoholism, drug addiction and due to the diseases of pre-enrolment origin will not qualify for disability benefit and Ex-Gratia grant. 

In addition, Gentlemen/ Lady Cadets withdrawn on disciplinary grounds, expelled as undesirable or leaving the Academy voluntarily will not be eligible for disability benefits and Ex-Gratia.

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Promotion

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lieutenant from the date of commencement of the course or the date of reporting at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, whichever is later.  On successful completion of Pre Commission training at OTA, Officer will be confirmed Short Service Commission (Technical) in the rank of Lieutenant.

Rank

Promotion Criteria

Lieutenant

On Commission

Captain

On completion of 02 Years

Major

On completion of 06 Years

Lieutenant Colonel

On completion of 13 Years

Colonel (TS)

On completion of 26 Years

Colonel

 

 

On selection basis subject to fulfillment of requisite service conditions.

Brigadier

Major General

Lieutenant General /HAG Scale

HAG + Scale (*Admissible to 1/3rd of total

strength of Lieutenant Generals)

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant Gen (NFSG)

COAS

Check Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Eligibility, Vacancies, How to Apply for 59th Men & 30th Women SSC (Tech) Course

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Apply Online

FAQ

Q1 What is the starting salary of Indian Army SSC (Tech)?

Indian Army SSC (Tech) PayScale: Level 10 – Pay Band (Rs 56,100 - 1,77,500)

Q2 What allowances do Indian Army SSC (Tech) get?

Indian Army SSC (Tech) Allowances: Flying, DA, TA, Para, Special Forces, Field Area, High Altitude, Siachen, Uniform, etc.

Q3 What is the rank assigned to Indian Army SSC (Tech) after training?

On successful completion of Pre Commission training at OTA, Officer will be confirmed Short Service Commission (Technical) in the rank of Lieutenant.

Q4 How many vacancies are there in Indian Army SSC (Tech) 2022?

Indian Army SSC (Tech) 2022 Vacancies: A total of 191 of which 175 Vacancies (59th Men), 14 Vacancies (30th Women), 2 Vacancies (Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel).

Q5 Where can I find detailed payscale, perks, promotion scale of Indian Army SSC (Tech) 2022?

Read our article Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Check PayScale, Perks, Promotion for 59th Men & 30th Women SSC (Tech) Course on Jagran Josh for detailed payscale, perks, promotion scale of Indian Army SSC (Tech) 2022.

