Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Registration Open from 8th March till 6th April 2022 . Check Eligibility How to Apply Vacancies for 59th Men and 30th Women SSC Tech Course.

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022: The Indian Army is inviting applications from eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel (who died in Harness only) for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army under the 59th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men, 30th Short Service Commission (Tech) Women Courses. Interested candidates can apply for Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 from 8th March 2022 till 6th April 2022. Both the courses will commence in October 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In this article, we have shared Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Eligibility, Vacancies, How to Apply for 59th Men & 30th Women SSC (Tech) Course.

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Important Dates

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 8th March 2022 Application End Date 6th April 2022

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Eligibility, Age Limit, Educational Qualification

Nationality

A candidate must either be:

(i) A citizen of India, or

(ii) a subject of Nepal, or

(iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India,

A candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above should a certificate of eligibility that has been issued by Government of India. Certificate of eligibility will however not be necessary in the case of candidates who are Gorkha subjects of Nepal. A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary, will attach such certificate along with the application.

Age Limit

Stream Age Criteria For SSC (Tech) - 59 Men and SSCW (Tech) - 30 Women 20 to 27 years as on 1st October 2022 (Candidates born between 2nd October 1995 and 1st October 2002, both days inclusive) SSCW (Non Tech) [Non UPSC] and SSCW (Tech) For Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in Harness only Maximum 35 years of age as on 1st October 2022

Note: The date of birth recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary School Examination Certificate or an equivalent examination certificate on the date of submission of application will only be accepted. No other document relating to age will be accepted and no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted.

Educational Qualifications

For SSC (Tech) - 59 Men and SSCW (Tech) - 30 Women

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course.

Candidates studying in the final year of Engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engineering Degree Examination along with marksheets of all semesters/years by 01 Oct 2022 and produce the Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Note-1: All Final Year Appearing Candidates Whose Final Year/Final Semester Exam Will Be Scheduled After 01 Oct 2022 Are Not Eligible To Apply For This Course.

Note-2: For induction to Pre Commission Training Academy, after final selection, the minimum educational qualification is passing BE/B.Tech degree in the Engineering streams.

Note-3: Final semester/year studying candidates will be provisionally allowed to appear in SSB; subject to following conditions:

(a) Their cumulative percentage of marks upto 6th semester/3rd year of Engineering degree, upto 8th semester/4th year of B. Architecture (B. Arch) and upto 2nd semester/1st year of M.Sc in notified equivalent stream/ discipline is not below the approved cut off percentage in their respective streams.

(b) After declaration of final results, the cumulative percentage of marks upto final semester/ year of degree course will also be not less than the approved cut off percentage, failing which the candidature will be cancelled.

Note-4: Candidates studying in final year/ semester of Engineering degree course should not have any backlog at the time of submission of application. Any candidate if found having backlog will not be allowed to appear in SSB interview and candidature of such candidates will be cancelled.

For Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel

(i) SSCW (Non Tech) [Non UPSC] – Graduation in any discipline

(ii) SSCW (Tech) – B.E. / B.Tech in any Engineering stream

Note: Candidate studying in final year of Degree must ensure that she submits the proof of passing Degree exam by 01 Oct 2022 to Directorate General of Recruiting, failing which her candidature will be cancelled.

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Vacancies

Candidates must note that only the Engineering streams and their acceptable equivalent streams, strictly as notified in the table below, will be accepted. Candidates with degrees in any other Engineering stream(s) are not eligible to apply. Any variation between the nomenclature of Engineering stream as given on the degree parchment / marksheet and that submitted by the candidate in his/her online application will result in cancellation of candidature.

For SSC (Tech) - 59 Men

Engineering Streams (Listed in AI) Equivalent Engineering Streams (AICTE approved) Vacancy Civil; Building Construction Technology (i) Civil Engineering (ii) Civil Engineering (Structural Engineering) (iii) Structural Engineering (iv) Building Engineering and Construction (v) Building and Construction Technology (vi) Civil and Rural Engineering (vii) Civil Engineering and Planning (viii) Civil Engineering (Construction Technology) (ix) Civil and Infrastructure Engineering (x) Civil Technology (xi) Construction Engineering (xii) Construction Engineering and Management (xiii) Construction Technology (xiv) Construction Technology and Management (xv) Geo Informatics (xvi) Civil and Environmental Engineering (xvii) Civil Engineering (Environmental Engineering) (xviii) Civil Engineering Environmental and Pollution Control (xix) Environment Engineering (xx) Environmental Engineering (xxi) Environmental Science and Engineering (xxii) Environmental Science and Technology (xxiii) Civil Engineering (Public Health Engineering) (xxiv) Environmental Planning 40 Architecture (i) Architecture Engineering (ii) Architectural Engineering (iii) Architectural Assistantship (iv) Architecture and Interior Decoration (v) Architecture Assistantship 02 Mechanical (i) Mechanical Engineering (ii) Mechanical (Mechatronics) Engineering (iii) Mechanical & Automation Engineering (iv) Advance Mechatronics and Industrial Automation Engineering 21 Electrical; Electrical and Electronics (i) Electrical Engineering (ii) Electrical Engineering (Electronics & Power) (iii) Power System Engineering (iv) Electrical & Electronics Engineering (v) Electrical & Electronics (Power System) (vi) Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (vii) Electrical and Power Engineering (viii) Electrical Instrumentation Engineering (ix) Electrical Instrumentation & Control Engineering (x) Electrical, Electronics and Power 14 Computer Sc & Engineering; Computer Technology; M. Sc. Computer Sc (i) Computer Engineering (ii) Computer Science (iii) Computer Technology (iv) Computer Science & Engineering (v) Computer Science Engineering (vi) 3-D Animation and Graphics (vii) Advanced Computer Application (viii) Computer and Communication Engineering (ix) Computer Engineering and Application (x) Computer Networking (xi) Computer Science and Technology (xii) Computer Science and Information Technology (xiii) Computer Science and System Engineering (xiv) Computing in Computing (xv) Computing in Multimedia (xvi) Computing in Software (xvii) Electrical and Computer Engineering (xviii) Electronics and Computer Science (xix) Electronics and Computer Engineering (xx) Mathematics and Computing (xxi) Computer Engineering (Software Engineering) (xxii) Computer Science & Engineering (Networks) (xxiii) Nano Science & Technology (xxiv) Artificial Intelligence (xxv) Machine Learning (xxvi) Data Science Programme (xxvii) Nano Technology (xxviii) Robotics & Automation (xxix) Automation & Robotics (xxx) Mechatronics Engineering (xxxi) M. Sc. Computer Science (xxxii) M. Sc. Computer Technology 33 Information Technology (i) Information Technology (ii) Information Science & Engineering (iii) Software Engineering (iv) Information and Communication Technology (v) Information Engineering (vi) Information Science and Technology (vii) Information Technology and Engineering (viii) M. Sc. Information Technology (ix) M. Sc. Information and Communication Technology 09 Electronics & Telecommunication (i) Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering (ii) Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering (Technologynician Electronic Radio) (iii) Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering (Technology in Electric Radio) (iv) M. Sc. Electronics & Telecommunication 06 Telecommunication Telecommunication Engineering 03 Electronics & Communication (i) Electronics & Communication Engineering (ii) Electronics & Electrical Communication Engineering 10 (iii) Communication Engineering (iv) Applied Electronics & Communications (v) Electronics & Communication (Communication System Engineering) (vi) Electronics & Communication Engineering (industry Integrated) (vii) Electronics & Communication Engineering (Microwave) (viii) Advanced Communication and Information System (ix) Advanced Electronics and Communication Engineering (x) M. Sc. Communication (xi) M. Sc. Microelectronics & Advanced Communication Satellite Communication Satellite Communication 01 Electronics (i) Electronics Engineering (ii) Power Electronics & Drives (iii) Power Electronics (iv) Power Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering (v) Electronics and Power Engineering (vi) Digital Techniques for Design and Planning (vii) Electronics Science and Engineering (viii) Electronics and Control Systems (ix) Electronics and Electrical Engineering (x) Electronics Design Technology (xi) Electronics System Engineering (xii) Electronics Technology (xiii) Radio Physics and Electronics (xiv) Electronics and Biomedical Engineering (xv) Optics & Opto Electronics (xvi) Electronics & Telemetric Engineering (xvii) Electronics and Telematics Engineering 02 Micro Electronics & Microwave Micro Electronics and Microwave Engineering 01 Aeronautical; Aerospace; Avionics (i) Aeronautical Engineering (ii) Aerospace Engineering (iii) Aero Space Engineering (iv) Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (v) Avionics Engineering (vi) Aviation Engineering 05 Remote Sensing Remote Sensing 01 Electronics & Instrumentation; Instrumentation (i) Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering (ii) Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering (iii) Electronics Instrumentation & Control Engineering (iv) Instrumentation & Control Engineering (v) Instrumentation Technology (vi) Instrumentation & Electronics (vii) Instrumentation Engineering (viii) Electronics Communication & Instrumentation Engineering 04 Production (i) Production Engineering (ii) Product Design & Development (iii) Production Engineering & Management (iv) Production & Industrial Engineering 01 Automobile Engineering (i) Automobile Engineering (ii) Automobile Maintenance Engineering (iii) Automotive Technology (iv) Mechanical Engineering (Automobile) (v) Mechanical Engineering (Industry Integrated) (vi) Mechanical Engineering (Manufacturing Engineering) (vii) Mechanical Engineering (Production) (viii) Mechanical Engineering (Welding Technology) (ix) Mechanical Engineering Automobile (x) Mechanical Engineering Design 03 Industrial; Industrial / Manufacturing Industrial Engg & Mgt (i) Industrial Engineering (ii) Industrial Engineering & Management Engineering (iii) Industrial & Production Engineering (iv) Industrial / Manufacturing Engineering (v) Industrial Engg & Mgt Engineering (vi) Manufacturing Engineering (vii) Manufacturing Engineering & Technology (viii) Manufacturing Process & Automation Engineering (ix) Manufacturing Science & Engineering (x) Manufacturing Technology 02 Ballistics Ballistics Engineering 01 Bio Medical Engg (i) Bio Medical Engineering (ii) Medical Electronics 01 Food Tech Food Technology 01 Agriculture Agriculture Engineering 01 Metallurgical; Metallurgy and Explosive (i) Metallurgical Engineering (ii) Metallurgy & Material Technology (iii) Metallurgy & Material Engineering (iv) Metallurgical & Engineering & Material Science (v) Metallurgy and Explosives Engineering 02 Opto Electronics (i) Opto Electronics (ii) Optics & Opto Electronics Engineering 01 Fibre Optics Fibre Optics 01 Workshop Technology Workshop Technology 02 Laser Tech Laser Technology 02 Bio Tech Bio Technical 01 Rubber Technology Rubber Technology 01 Chemical Engg Chemical Engineering 01 Transportation Engineering Transportation Engineering 01 Mining Mining 01 Total 175

SSCW (Tech) - 30 Women

Engineering Streams (listed in AI) Equivalent Stream (AICTE approved) Vacancy Civil/Building Construction Technology (i) Civil Engineering (ii) Civil Engineering (Structural Engineering ) (iii) Structural Engineering (iv) Building Engineering and Construction (v) Building and Construction Technology (vi) Civil and Rural Engineering (vii) Civil Engineering and Planning (viii) Civil Engineering (Construction Technology) (ix) Civil and Infrastructure Engineering (x) Civil Technology (xi) Construction Engineering (xii) Construction Engineering and Management (xiii) Construction Technology (xiv) Construction Technology and Management (xv) Geo Informatics (xvi) Civil and Environmental Engineering (xvii) Civil Engineering (Environmental Engineering) (xviii) Civil Engineering Environmental and Pollution Control (xix) Environment Engineering (xx) Environmental Engineering (xxi) Environmental Science and Engineering (xxii) Environmental Science and Technology (xxiii) Civil Engineering(Public Health Engineering) (xxiv) Environmental Planning 02 Architecture (i) Architecture Engineering (ii) Architectural Engineering (iii) Architectural Assistantship (iv) Architecture and Interior Decoration (v) Architecture Assistantship 01 Mechanical (i) Mechanical Engineering (ii) Mechanical (Mechatronics) Engineering (iii) Mechanical & Automation Engineering (iv) Advance Mechatronics and Industrial Automation Engineering 02 Electrical; Electrical & Electronics (i) Electrical Engineering (ii) Electrical Engineering (Electronics & Power) (iii) Power System Engineering (iv) Electrical & Electronics Engineering (v) Electrical & Electronics (Power System) (vi) Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (vii) Electrical and Power Engineering (viii) Electrical Instrumentation Engineering (ix) Electrical Instrumentation & Control Engineering (x) Electrical, Electronics and Power 01 Computer Sc & Engg/ Computer Technology; M. Sc Computer Sc. (i) Computer Engineering (ii) Computer Science (iii) Computer Technology (iv) Computer Science & Engineering (v) Computer Science Engineering (vi) 3-D Animation and Graphics 03 (vii) Advanced Computer Application (viii) Computer and Communication Engineering (ix) Computer Engineering and Application (x) Computer Networking (xi) Computer Science and Technology (xii) Computer Science and Information Technology (xiii) Computer Science and System Engineering (xiv) Computing in Computing (xv) Computing in Multimedia (xvi) Computing in Software (xvii) Electrical and Computer Engineering (xviii) Electronics and Computer Science (xix) Electronics and Computer Engineering (xx) Mathematics and Computing (xxi) Computer Engineering (Software Engineering) (xxii) Computer Science & Engineering (Networks) (xxiii) Nano Science & Technology (xxiv) Artificial Intelligence (xxv) Machine Learning (xxvi) Data Science Programme (xxvii) Nano Technology (xxviii) Robotics & Automation (xxix) Automation & Robotics (xxx) Mechatronics Engineering (xxxi) M. Sc. Computer Science (xxxii) M. Sc. Computer Technology Information Technology (i) Information Technology (ii) Information Science & Engineering (iii) Software Engineering (iv) Information and Communication Technology (v) Information Engineering (vi) Information Science and Technology (vii) Information Technology and Engineering (viii) M. Sc. Information Technology (ix) M. Sc. Information and Communication Technology 02 Aeronautical; Aerospace; Avionics (i) Aeronautical Engineering (ii) Aerospace Engineering (iii) Aero Space Engineering (iv) Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (v) Avionics Engineering (vi) Aviation Engineering 01 Telecommunication; Electronics & Communication; Electronics & Telecommunication (i) Telecommunication Engineering (ii) Electronics & Communication Engineering (iii) Electronics & Electrical Communication Engineering (iv) Communication Engineering (v) Applied Electronics & Communications (vi) Electronics & Communication (Communication System Engineering) (vii) Electronics & Communication Engineering (industry Integrated) (viii) Electronics & Communication Engineering (Microwave) 01 (ix) Advanced Communication and Information System (x) Advanced Electronics and Communication Engineering (xi) M. Sc. Communication (xii) M. Sc. Microelectronics & Advanced Communication (xiii) Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering (xiv) Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering (Technologynician Electronic Radio) (xv) Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering (Technology in Electric Radio) (xvi) M. Sc. Electronics & Telecommunication Electronics (i) Electronics Engineering (ii) Power Electronics & Drives (iii) Power Electronics (iv) Power Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering (v) Electronics and Power Engineering (vi) Digital Techniques for Design and Planning (vii) Electronics Science and Engineering (viii) Electronics and Control Systems (ix) Electronics and Electrical Engineering 01 Total 14

For Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel

Entry Vacancy SSC(W) Tech 1 SSC(W)(Non Tech)(Non UPSC) 1

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 How to Apply

(i) Applications will only be accepted online on the official website of Indian Army. Click on ‘Officer Entry Application/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registration is not required, if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in). Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully. After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard. A page ‘Officers Selection – ‘Eligibility’ will open. Then click ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission Technical Course. A page ‘Application Form’ will open. OR Candidates can click below on Apply Online for registration.

(ii) Read the instructions carefully on the Application Form and click ‘Continue’ to fill details as required under various segments - Personal information, Communication details, Education details and details of previous SSB. ‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment. After filling details on the last segment, you will move to a page ‘Summary of your information’ wherein you can check and edit the entries already made.

NOTE: Candidates are required to take out two copies of their application having Roll Number, 30 minutes after final closure of online application on last day. No changes to details submitted in online application can be made after closure of application. Candidates must submit only one online application. Receipt of multiple applications from the same candidate will result in cancellation of candidature.

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022 Apply Online