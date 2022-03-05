Indian Army TES 46 Merit list 2022 (OUT) @joinindianarmy.nic.in: Check Selection List Here

Indian Army TES 46 Merit list 2022: Indian Army has released the merit list for the TES-46 Course. Candidates who applied for Indian Army Recruitment 2022 can download the merit list through the official website of Indian Army. i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army TES 46 Merit list 2022 is available in the form of PDF. A total of 103 candidates have been selected for the said recruitment. According to the result, joining letters to be issued as per Merit subject to the vacancy, medical fitness, requisite educational qualification and meeting all eligibility criteria as per course notification. Candidates can download Indian Army TES 46 Merit list 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download Indian Army TES 46 Merit list 2022?

Visit the official website of Indian Army.i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Indian Army TES 46 Merit list 2022' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download Indian Army TES 46 Merit list 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Indian Army TES 46 Merit list 2022

Candidates who have yet not submitted copies of 10th and 12th class Marksheet and Passing Certificate and other requisite documents are required to submit the same, duly self-attested forthwith through 'feedback query' module. Candidates can directly download TES 46 Merit list 2022 by clicking on the above link.

