Indian Bank Security Guard Result 2019-20 Declared @indianbank.in, Download List of 879 Selected Candidates, Language Test and Physical Test on 16 Feb

Indian Bank Security Guard Result 2019-20: Indian Bank has announced the result of online test held for the post of Security Guard on 14 and 29 December 2020. All candidates, who had appeared in the Indian Bank Security Guard Exam, can download Indian Bank Security Guard Result from the official website www.indianbank.in.

A merit list of all shortlisted candidates has been prepared by the bank. Candidates can download Indian Bank Security Guard Result PDF through the link given below and check the name and roll number of all selected candidates.

Indian Bank Security Guard Result PDF Download 2019-20

A total of 879 candidates are qualified in the test out of which 466 candidates are selected for the Tamil Nadu only. Qualified candidates in online exam will appear for next stage of Indian Bank Security Guard recruitment process which is a Local Language Test and Physical Fitness Test. Indian Bank Local Language Test and Physical Fitness Test will be conducted on 16 February 2020 (Sunday). Indian Bank will send the admit card of these tests having date, time and venue to the registered email id of the candidate on or before 08 February 2020 (Saturday).

Indian Bank Security Guard Cut-Off

The highest cut-off marks for general category are 29.50 out of 40 total marks, scored in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The cut-off marks for OBC Category are 29.00 in UP and for SC Category are 25.50 in Punjab. Candidates can check State-wise and Category-wise Cut-Off Marks below.

Indian Bank Security Guard exam was conducted on 14 December and 29 December 2020 across the country. A total of 9105 candidates appeared in the Indian Bank Security Guard Online Test.