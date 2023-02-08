Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023 For 203 Specialist Officer Posts: Apply Online From Feb 16, Download PDF Here

Indian Bank has invited online applications for the 203 Specialist Officer Postson its official website. Check Indian Bank Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Bank has released a notice for recruitment of various vacancies for the posts of Specialist Officer (SO) on its official website. Bank has invited online application for a total of 203 Specialist Officer Posts including Financial Analyst, Risk Officer, IT/Computer Officer, Information Security, Marketing Officer, Forex Officer, HR Officers and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 28 February 2023. Process of online application will commence form 16 February 2023.



Important Date Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 16 February 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 February 2023

Vacancy Details

Chief Manager (Credit) IV -25

Senior Manager (Credit) III- 30

Manager (Credit) II- 5

Chief Manager (Risk Management)-5

Senior Manager (Risk Management)-5

Manager (Risk Management) II- 5

Chief Manager (Marketing) IV- 3

Manager (Marketing) II- 10

Chief Manager (Forex Derivative Dealer) IV -2

Chief Manager(Forex Dealer) IV- 1

Chief Manager (Non SLR Dealer) IV- 1

Chief Manager (SLR Dealer) IV- 1

Senior Manager (Forex/Forex Derivative) III -2

Senior Manager(SLR/NSLR Dealer) III- 2

Senior Manager (Equity Dealer) III- 1

Manager (Dealer) II- 10

Senior Manager (Forex) III- 6

Manager (Forex) II- 4

Assistant Manager (IDO) I- 50

Senior Manager (HR) III- 2

Manager (HR) II- 3

Chief Manager (Information Security) IV- 2

Senior Manager (Information Security) III- 5

Chief Manager (ESB & API) IV- 2

Chief Manager (Software Testing) IV- 1

Chief Manager (Information Security) IV- 2

Chief Manager (DevOps) IV- 2

Chief Manager (Network) IV- 2

Chief Manager (Virtualisation) IV- 1

Senior Manager (Software Testing) III- 1

Senior Manager (Information Security) III- 2

Senior Manager (API Developer) III- 1

Senior Manager (DevOps) III- 1

Senior Manager (Network) III- 1

Senior Manager (Cloud Solutions) III- 1

Senior Manager (System Administrator-Linux) III- 1

Manager (Software Testing) II- 1

Manager (IT Security) II- 1

Manager (API Developer) II- 1

Manager (Network SDWAN Specialist) II- 1

Manager (Virtualisation) II- 1

Eligibility Criteria Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Chief Manager (Credit )/Senior Manager (Credit)/Manager (Credit): CA / ICWA

Or MBA (Finance) or equivalent qualification from reputed institutions.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/how to apply/selection procss/salary and other updates for the above posts.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



Selection Process

Depending upon the number of applications received, Bank will decide on the mode of selection viz.

1. Shortlisting of applications followed by interview or

2. Written / Online Test followed by Interview

How To Apply Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Candidates can apply through for Post Code 1 to 6 from 16/02/2023 to 28/02/2023 and it will to be updated for Post Code 7 to 41 . Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details in this regards.