Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Apply Online Begins at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in for 170 Posts, Check More Details Here

(i) Should hold an Engineering degree from a recognized university in Naval Architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Mechatronics or Industrial and Production or Metallurgy or Design or Aeronautical or Aerospace

OR

Equivalent qualification in any of the above disciplines recognised by the Institutes of the Engineers (India) as exempted from section „A‟ and „B‟ and their associate membership examination (AMIE).

(ii) Should hold an Engineering degree from a recognized university in Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Instrumentation and Control or Electronics and Communication or Power Engineering or Power Electronics.

OR

Equivalent qualification in any of the above disciplines recognised by the Institutes of the Engineers (India) as exempted from section „A‟ and „B‟ and their associate membership examination (AMIE).

(iii) Mathematics and Physics as subject upto intermediate or class XII of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent. The candidates who have completed graduation after diploma, are also eligible, provided they should possess an diploma with physics and mathematics in its curriculum.