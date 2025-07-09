Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Apply Online Begins at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in for 170 Posts, Check More Details Here

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Apply Online: The Indian Coast Guard has released the notification for the posts of Assistant Commandant on 08 July 2025. The online application process has also started from 08 July 2025 and the last date to register is 23 July 2025. Candidates who are eligible for the post of Assistant Commandant must apply before the registration window closes on 23 July 2025 at 2330 hours. The posts are available in the General Branch and Technical (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics) Branch. In this article, we are providing you the details of the application process, apply online link, and more details.
Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant: Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Commandant
|
Organisation
|
Indian Coast Guard
|
Number of Vacancy
|
170 posts
|
Notification Release Date
|
08 July 2025
|
Application Start Date
|
08 July 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
23 July 2025
|
Official Website
|
https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
How to Apply for Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant 2025?
The candidates who are willing to apply for the posts of Assistant Commandant can do so by following the given steps:
-
Visit the official website- https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the “Online Registration for Assistant Commandant 2027 batch will be available from 1600 Hrs on 08 Jul 2025 to 2330 Hrs on 23 Jul 2025.”
-
Another page will open where you have to fill the login credentials like email address and password to login to your account.
-
If you are a new user, then first register yourself and create an account.
-
After logging in, fill the application form providing all the information.
-
Upload scanned documents and photographs.
-
Pay the application fee and then submit your application.
-
Keep a printout for future reference.
Apply Online Link for Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant
Candidates who wish to apply for the post of Assistant Commandant can follow the steps given above or they can directly access the link provided below:
|
Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Application Form
Eligibility Criteria for the Post of Assistant Commandant in Indian Coast Guard
To be eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Commandant candidates must fulfill the eligibility criteria prescribed for them.
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Details
|
Educational Qualifications
|
General Duty (GD)
|
|
Technical (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics)
|
(i) Should hold an Engineering degree from a recognized university in Naval Architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Mechatronics or Industrial and Production or Metallurgy or Design or Aeronautical or Aerospace
OR
Equivalent qualification in any of the above disciplines recognised by the Institutes of the Engineers (India) as exempted from section „A‟ and „B‟ and their associate membership examination (AMIE).
(ii) Should hold an Engineering degree from a recognized university in Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Instrumentation and Control or Electronics and Communication or Power Engineering or Power Electronics.
OR
Equivalent qualification in any of the above disciplines recognised by the Institutes of the Engineers (India) as exempted from section „A‟ and „B‟ and their associate membership examination (AMIE).
(iii) Mathematics and Physics as subject upto intermediate or class XII of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent. The candidates who have completed graduation after diploma, are also eligible, provided they should possess an diploma with physics and mathematics in its curriculum.
|
Age Limit
|
21-25 years as on 01 Jul 2026
Number of Vacancy for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Post
There are a total of 170 posts sanctioned for the post of Assistant Commandant. Here we have provided the branch-wise breakup of the posts.
|
Post
|
Vacancies
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Total
|
General Duty (GD)
|
140
|
25
|
24
|
35
|
10
|
46
|
140
|
Tech (Engg/ Elect)
|
30
|
03
|
04
|
08
|
02
|
13
|
30
|
Total
|
170
|
28
|
28
|
43
|
12
|
59
|
170
