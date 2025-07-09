Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Apply Online Begins at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in for 170 Posts, Check More Details Here

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Apply Online: The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for the 170 posts of Assistant Commandants in the General Duty and Technical Branches for the 2027 batch. Read further to know the details about the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant apply online process, eligibility criteria, important dates, documents required,etc.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 9, 2025, 18:10 IST
Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Apply Online 2025
Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Apply Online 2025

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Apply Online: The Indian Coast Guard has released the notification for the posts of Assistant Commandant on 08 July 2025. The online application process has also started from 08 July 2025 and the last date to register is 23 July 2025. Candidates who are eligible for the post of Assistant Commandant must apply before the registration window closes on 23 July 2025 at 2330 hours. The posts are available in the General Branch and Technical (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics) Branch. In this article, we are providing you the details of the application process, apply online link, and more details.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant: Highlights

Particulars

Details

Post Name

Assistant Commandant

Organisation

Indian Coast Guard

Number of Vacancy

170 posts

Notification Release Date

08 July 2025

Application Start Date

08 July 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

23 July 2025

Official Website

https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in 

How to Apply for Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant 2025?

The candidates who are willing to apply for the posts of Assistant Commandant can do so by following the given steps:

  • Visit the official website- https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the “Online Registration for Assistant Commandant 2027 batch will be available from 1600 Hrs on 08 Jul 2025 to 2330 Hrs on 23 Jul 2025.”

  • Another page will open where you have to fill the login credentials like email address and password to login to your account.

  • If you are a new user, then first register yourself and create an account.

  • After logging in, fill the application form providing all the information.

  • Upload scanned documents and photographs.

  • Pay the application fee and then submit your application.

  • Keep a printout for future reference.

Also Check:

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Exam Pattern

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Salary

Apply Online Link for Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant

Candidates who wish to apply for the post of Assistant Commandant can follow the steps given above or they can directly access the link provided below:

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Application Form

Apply Here

Eligibility Criteria for the Post of Assistant Commandant in Indian Coast Guard

To be eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Commandant candidates must fulfill the eligibility criteria prescribed for them.

Eligibility Criteria

Details

Educational Qualifications

General Duty (GD)

  • Should hold a Graduate Degree from a recognised university.

  • Mathematics and Physics as subject upto Intermediate or class XII of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent. The candidates who have completed graduation after diploma, are also eligible, provided they should possess a diploma with physics and mathematics in its curriculum.

Technical (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics)

(i) Should hold an Engineering degree from a recognized university in Naval Architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Mechatronics or Industrial and Production or Metallurgy or Design or Aeronautical or Aerospace

                                OR

Equivalent qualification in any of the above disciplines recognised by the Institutes of the Engineers (India) as exempted from section „A‟ and „B‟ and their associate membership examination (AMIE).

(ii) Should hold an Engineering degree from a recognized university in Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Instrumentation and Control or Electronics and Communication or Power Engineering or Power Electronics.

                        OR

Equivalent qualification in any of the above disciplines recognised by the Institutes of the Engineers (India) as exempted from section „A‟ and „B‟ and their associate membership examination (AMIE).

(iii) Mathematics and Physics as subject upto intermediate or class XII of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent. The candidates who have completed graduation after diploma, are also eligible, provided they should possess an diploma with physics and mathematics in its curriculum.

Age Limit

21-25 years as on 01 Jul 2026

Number of Vacancy for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Post

There are a total of 170 posts sanctioned for the post of Assistant Commandant. Here we have provided the branch-wise breakup of the posts.

Post

Vacancies

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Total

General Duty (GD)

140

25

24

35

10

46

140

Tech (Engg/ Elect)

30

03

04

08

02

13

30

Total

170

28

28

43

12

59

170

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • How many vacancies are sanctioned for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant?
    +
    There are a total of 170 vacancies announced for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant.
  • When is the application process starts for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant posts?
    +
    The application process has started from 08 July 2025.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News