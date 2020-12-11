Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020-21 for Assistant Commandant (AC) Posts for General Duty (GD) 02/2021, Download ICG Notification @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2020-21: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer) for General Duty branch under 02/2021 Batch (SRD). Indian Coast Guard AC Online Application will start from 21 December 2020. Eligible Indian male candidates can apply for Indian Coast Guard General Duty Recruitment on official website of ICG i.e. joinindiancoastguard.gov.in on or before 27 December 2020.

Successful applicants will be called for Preliminary Selection Test which is tentatively scheduled to be held from from 20 January to 20 February 2021. Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant training at INA, Ezhimala is scheduled to commence in end Jun 2021. More Details on ICG Recruitment 2020-21 are given below in this article:

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Important Dates

Opening date of online application form: 21 December 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 27 December 2020

Admit Card Date - 06 to 10 January 2021

Exam Date - 20 January to 2February 0 2021

Final Selection - February to Mid April 2021

Training - Jun 2021



Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Vacancy Details:

Assistant Commandant (General Duty) - 25 Posts

SC - 5 Posts

ST - 14 Posts

OBC - 6 Posts

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Pay Scale:

Assistant Commandant- 56,100.00 Rs (Pay level-10)

Deputy Commandant- 67,700.00 Rs (Pay level-11)

Commandant (JG)- 78,800.00 Rs (Pay level-12)

Commandant- 1,18,500.00 Rs (Pay level-13 )

Deputy Inspector General- 1,31,100.00 Rs

Inspector General- 1,44,200.00 (Pay level-14)

Additional Director General- 1,82,200.00 (Pay level-15)

Director-General- 2,05,400.00 (Pay level-16)

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Commandant (General Duty) - Candidates should have Bachelor’s degree with 55% Marks from a recognised university. (i.e. 1st Semester to 8th Semester for BE/B.Tech Course or 1st year to last year for Bachelor Degree candidates wherever applicable).

Mathematics and Physics as subjects up to intermediate or class XIIth of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with 60% aggregate in Mathematics and Physics. {Candidates not in possession of Physics and Maths in 10+2 (intermediate) or equivalent level are not eligible for General Duty (GD)}.

Age Limit:

Born between 01 Jul 1996 to 30 Jun 2000 (Both dates inclusive).

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Short Listing of Applications - Short listing criteria will be based on higher percentage of marks in the qualifying examination and the qualifying cut off may be increased more than 60% if more applications with higher % are received.

Preliminary Selection Test - . Shortlisted candidates will be called for Preliminary Selection which will be conducted tentatively from 20 Jan to 20 Feb 2021 at following centres or any other centre promulgated by Coast Guard: -

Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (West), Worli Sea Face, PO- Worli Colony, Mumbai – 400 030.

Coast Guard Store Depot, CG Complex, Near Kalmandapam Police Station, GM Pettai Road, Royapuram, Chennai – 600 013.

Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (North East), Synthesis Business Park, 6th floor, Shrachi Building, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata – 700 161

Coast Guard Selection Board, C-1, Near Indus Valley Public School, Sector-62, Noida, UP – 201 309

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Exam Pattern:



There will be questions on Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT). The aptitude tests will be in English only and will be of objective type. During PP&DT the candidates are expected to speak and discuss in English. However, they are free to speak in Hindi if they wish to do so. Date/ time and venue of Preliminary Selection once allotted will not be changed at any stage. Preliminary Selection Examination

Final Selection: The candidates who qualify in Preliminary Selection will be called for Final Selection consist of Psychological Test, Group Task and Interview (Personality test).The Final Selection will be conducted tentatively from End Feb to Mid Apr 2021. All documents/ certificates verified during PSB are also required to be produced in originals during FSB

Medical Standards - All candidates recommended by Final Selection Board will undergo Medical examination at nearest Military Hospital

How to apply for Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through the online mode only from 21 December to 27 December 2020.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Notification PDF



Official Website