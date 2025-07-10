Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Selection Process 2025: All Stages Explained Here

The Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant selection process 2025 is divided into multiple stages that candidates must clear to get selected. It includes a screening test (CGCAT), the Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), the Final Selection Board (FSB), a medical examination, and finally, induction into service. Read the complete article to know more about the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Selection Process 2025. Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Selection Process 2025 Candidates who want to apply for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment need to understand the full selection process and prepare well. The selection procedure has multiple stages. They must clear each stage to become an Assistant Commandant in the Indian Coast Guard. The selection process includes:

Screening Test (CGCAT): This is an online, computer-based test with objective-type questions to shortlist candidates.

Preliminary Selection Board (PSB): This stage includes the Computerised Cognitive Battery Test (CCBT) and the Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT) to assess mental ability and communication skills.

Final Selection Board (FSB): This stage has a Psychological Test, Group Tasks, and a Personal Interview to evaluate leadership, teamwork, and personality.

Medical Examination: Candidates must pass a thorough medical check to prove they are fit for duty.

Induction: Candidates who clear all stages will be officially inducted as Assistant Commandants in the Indian Coast Guard. Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Selection Process 2025 Overview Check the key details about the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2025 in the table below:

Details Information Recruitment Body Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Post Assistant Commandant Total Vacancies 170 Salary / Pay Scale Basic Pay ₹56,100 (Level-10) plus additional allowances Job Location Across India Selection Stages Screening Test (CGCAT), Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), Final Selection Board (FSB), Medical Examination Application Mode Online Official Website indiancoastguard.cdac.in Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Stage 1 Screening Test The first stage is the Coast Guard Common Admission Test (CGCAT). It is a computer-based screening exam held at centres across India. The following are the important details about the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Exam Pattern: The test is an objective-type test with multiple-choice questions.

Total marks: 400 (100 questions).

Negative marking: 1 mark is deducted for each wrong answer.

Duration: 2 hours.

The exam is conducted in English.

Tie-Breaker Rules for CGCAT: If two or more candidates get the same marks the following rules will be applied: The one with higher marks in the screening test will rank higher. If the marks are the same, older candidates will get preference.

Tie-Breaker Rules for CGCAT: If two or more candidates get the same marks the following rules will be applied: The one with higher marks in the screening test will rank higher. If the marks are the same, older candidates will get preference.

If both marks and date of birth are the same, all such candidates will move to Stage 2 (PSB).

It includes Computerised Cognitive Battery Test (CCBT) (objective and in English).

It includes Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT). Discussion can be in English or Hindi (but CCBT is only in English).

Additionally, it includes iPhoto and biometric verification, which is saved for later stages. Candidates must bring original documents matching those uploaded duringthe online application. Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Stage 3 FSB Candidates who clear Stage 2 will move to Stage 3. It is held at the ICG Centre in Noida and lasts for five days. It includes Psychological Test, Group Tasks, and Personal Interview. Document verification is repeated at this stage. Tie-Breaker Rules for FSB: If two candidates have the same total marks, the following rules will be applied: The one with higher marks in Stage 3 will rank higher. If Stage 3 marks are also identical, older candidates by date of birth will get preference. Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Stage 4 Medical Examination Candidates who pass Stage 3 must undergo a thorough Medical Examination at Base Hospital, New Delhi. Candidates found unfit in the Special Medical Board (SMB) are still in the merit list because they can appeal the result. They can undergo Appeal Medicals at a designated service hospital within 42 days.

If the Review Medical Board (RMB) approves, the decision is final and binding. No further appeals are allowed. Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Stage 5 Induction and Training Candidates who clear the medical examination will be selected for training. They will need to report to INA Ezhimala for the Naval Orientation Course (NOC). This marks the final step before officially becoming an Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant. Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Merit List 2025 A final merit list will be prepared for candidates who are medically fit after completing all selection stages. This list will be based on marks secured in Stage 1 (Screening Test CGCAT) and Stage 3 (Final Selection Board FSB). Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Vacancies may differ for each branch and will be decided later depending on the number of training slots available at training establishments.