Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Selection Process 2025: All Stages Explained Here

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 10, 2025, 16:00 IST
Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Selection Process 2025
Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Selection Process 2025

The Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant selection process 2025 is divided into multiple stages that candidates must clear to get selected. It includes a screening test (CGCAT), the Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), the Final Selection Board (FSB), a medical examination, and finally, induction into service.

Read the complete article to know more about the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Selection Process 2025.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Selection Process 2025

Candidates who want to apply for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment need to understand the full selection process and prepare well. The selection procedure has multiple stages. They must clear each stage to become an Assistant Commandant in the Indian Coast Guard. The selection process includes:

  • Screening Test (CGCAT): This is an online, computer-based test with objective-type questions to shortlist candidates.

  • Preliminary Selection Board (PSB): This stage includes the Computerised Cognitive Battery Test (CCBT) and the Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT) to assess mental ability and communication skills.

  • Final Selection Board (FSB): This stage has a Psychological Test, Group Tasks, and a Personal Interview to evaluate leadership, teamwork, and personality.

  • Medical Examination: Candidates must pass a thorough medical check to prove they are fit for duty.

  • Induction: Candidates who clear all stages will be officially inducted as Assistant Commandants in the Indian Coast Guard.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Selection Process 2025 Overview

Check the key details about the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2025 in the table below:

Details

Information

Recruitment Body

Indian Coast Guard (ICG)

Post

Assistant Commandant

Total Vacancies

170

Salary / Pay Scale

Basic Pay ₹56,100 (Level-10) plus additional allowances

Job Location

Across India

Selection Stages

Screening Test (CGCAT), Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), Final Selection Board (FSB), Medical Examination

Application Mode

Online

Official Website

indiancoastguard.cdac.in

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Stage 1 Screening Test

The first stage is the Coast Guard Common Admission Test (CGCAT). It is a computer-based screening exam held at centres across India. The following are the important details about the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Exam Pattern:

  • The test is an objective-type test with multiple-choice questions.

  • Total marks: 400 (100 questions).

  • Negative marking: 1 mark is deducted for each wrong answer.

  • Duration: 2 hours.

  • The exam is conducted in English.

Tie-Breaker Rules for CGCAT:

If two or more candidates get the same marks the following rules will be applied:

  1. The one with higher marks in the screening test will rank higher.

  2. If the marks are the same, older candidates will get preference.
    If both marks and date of birth are the same, all such candidates will move to Stage 2 (PSB).

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Stage 2 PSB

Candidates who clear CGCAT will qualify for Stage 2. It will be held at ICG centres in Mumbai/Goa, Chennai, Kolkata, and Noida. The following are some important points about the PSB:

  • It is qualifying in nature (marks not counted for final merit).

  • It includes Computerised Cognitive Battery Test (CCBT) (objective and in English).

  • It includes Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT). Discussion can be in English or Hindi (but CCBT is only in English).

Additionally, it includes iPhoto and biometric verification, which is saved for later stages. Candidates must bring original documents matching those uploaded duringthe  online application.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Stage 3 FSB

Candidates who clear Stage 2 will move to Stage 3. It is held at the ICG Centre in Noida and lasts for five days. It includes Psychological Test, Group Tasks, and Personal Interview. Document verification is repeated at this stage.

Tie-Breaker Rules for FSB:

If two candidates have the same total marks, the following rules will be applied:

  1. The one with higher marks in Stage 3 will rank higher.

  2. If Stage 3 marks are also identical, older candidates by date of birth will get preference.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Stage 4 Medical Examination

Candidates who pass Stage 3 must undergo a thorough Medical Examination at Base Hospital, New Delhi. Candidates found unfit in the Special Medical Board (SMB) are still in the merit list because they can appeal the result. They can undergo Appeal Medicals at a designated service hospital within 42 days.

If the Review Medical Board (RMB) approves, the decision is final and binding. No further appeals are allowed.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Stage 5 Induction and Training

Candidates who clear the medical examination will be selected for training. They will need to report to INA Ezhimala for the Naval Orientation Course (NOC). This marks the final step before officially becoming an Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Merit List 2025

A final merit list will be prepared for candidates who are medically fit after completing all selection stages. This list will be based on marks secured in Stage 1 (Screening Test CGCAT) and Stage 3 (Final Selection Board FSB).

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Vacancies may differ for each branch and will be decided later depending on the number of training slots available at training establishments.

Candidates who make it to the merit list will see their names published on the official Coast Guard recruitment website. Joining letters will then be issued to the selected candidates.

Documents Required for Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Selection Process 2025

Candidates must carry specific documents at each stage of the selection process. Missing documents can lead to the cancellation of candidature. Candidates can check stage-wise list in the table below:

Stage

Documents to Carry

Stage 1: Screening Test (CGCAT)

  • Coloured printout of Stage-I E-admit card (no black & white).

  • Date of Birth proof (10th mark sheet or Birth Certificate in English/Hindi).

  • Two recent coloured passport-size photos (same as in application).

  • Original photo ID (as in application).

  • For SC/ST candidates:

    • Original caste certificate + 2 self-attested copies.

    • Original train/bus ticket.

    • Cancelled cheque leaf.

    • Travel form for TA claim.

Stage 2 & 3: PSB & FSB

  • Two copies of online application and E-admit card with recent photos (not older than 3 months).

  • Original Class X pass certificate and mark sheet.

  • Original Class XII pass certificate and mark sheet.

  • Original Degree certificate with all semester/year mark sheets.

  • CPA/CGPA conversion proof (if applicable).

  • Proof of identity (Passport/Driving License/Aadhaar/Voter ID/College ID, etc.).

  • Caste certificate (if applicable).

  • Income Certificate for EWS (in Govt. of India format only).

  • Character certificate (not older than 6 months).

  • Twelve recent colour passport-size photos with blue background.

  • Commercial Pilot License (if applicable).

  • Domicile Certificate (if applicable).

  • NCC ‘A’/’B’/’C’ Certificate (if applicable).

Stage 4: Medical Examination

  • Coloured printout of Stage-III E-admit card.

  • Original photo ID (as in application).

Stage 5: Induction & Training

  • 10th Class mark sheet and certificate.

  • 12th Class mark sheet and certificate.

  • Graduation degree with year/semester-wise mark sheets.

  • Degree/provisional certificate.

  • Category certificate (EWS/OBC (Non-Creamy)/SC/ST), as applicable.

  • Character certificate.

  • Commercial Pilot License (if applicable).

  • NOC (if applicable).

  • Letter of acknowledgement.

  • Own risk certificate (signed by candidate).

  • Declaration (signed by male/female candidate).

  • Agreement (signed by candidate).

  • Bond (signed by parents/guardian and candidate).

  • Certificate from parent/guardian.

  • Marital status certificate (signed by candidate).

  • Detailed verification/attestation form.

  • Identity certificate.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

