Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 for Group C Posts for East, Details Here

Indian Coast Guard or ICG (East) is looking to recruit various Group C Civilian posts. Check Details Here.

Coast Guard Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Coast Guard or ICG (East) is hiring for various Group C Civilian posts such as Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar, Fireman, Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade), ICE Fitter, Store Keeper Grade II,, Spray Painter, MT Fitter/MT Tech/MT Tecg, MTS Maali, MTS Peon, MTS Daftary, MTS Sweeper, Sheet Metal Worker (Semi-Skilled), Electrical Fitter (Semi-Skilled) and Labourer.

Candidates can download the application once the ICG Group C Notification is available on indiancoastguard.gov.in.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of offline application: to be released

Coast Guard Group C Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 80

Engine Driver - 8

Sarang Lascar - 3

Motor Transport Driver - 24

Fireman - 6

ICE Fitter (Skilled) - 6

Store Keeper Grade II - 4

Spray Painter - 1

MT Fitter/ MT Tech/ MT Mech - 6

MTS (Mali) - 3

MTS (Peon) -10

MTS (Daftary) - 3

MTS (Sweeper) - 3

Sheet Metal Worker (Semi-Skilled) - 1

Electrical Fitter (Semi-Skilled) - 1

Labourer - 1

Coast Guard Group C Salary:

Engine Driver (Group C), Sarang Lascar - Rs.5200-20200+2400 & Revised Pay Matrix Level 4 Rs. 25500-81100

Fireman, Motor Transport Driver, Fireman, ICE Fitter,Store Keeper, Spray Painter, MT Fitter/ MT Tech/ MT Mech - Rs.5200+20200+1900 & Revised Pay Matrix Level 2 Rs. 19900-63200

MTS, Worker, Electrical Fitter, Labourer - Rs.5200-20200+1800 & Revised Pay Matrix Level 2 Rs. 18000-56900

Eligibility Criteria for Coast Guard Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

The details related to educational qualification, age limit will be available in the notification.

How to apply for Coast Guard Group C Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates are required to send their application along with self-attested copies of certificates by ordinary post only to The Commander, Coast Guard Region (E), Near Napier Bridge, Chennai- 600009”.

Coast Guard Group C Short Notice Recruitment Notification