Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 for Group C Posts for East, Details Here

Coast Guard Group C Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Coast Guard or ICG (East) is hiring for various Group C Civilian posts such as Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar, Fireman, Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade), ICE Fitter, Store Keeper Grade II,, Spray Painter, MT Fitter/MT Tech/MT Tecg, MTS Maali, MTS Peon, MTS Daftary, MTS Sweeper, Sheet Metal Worker (Semi-Skilled), Electrical Fitter (Semi-Skilled) and Labourer.
Candidates can download the application once the ICG Group C Notification is available on indiancoastguard.gov.in.
Important Dates
Last date for submission of offline application: to be released
Coast Guard Group C Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 80
- Engine Driver - 8
- Sarang Lascar - 3
- Motor Transport Driver - 24
- Fireman - 6
- ICE Fitter (Skilled) - 6
- Store Keeper Grade II - 4
- Spray Painter - 1
- MT Fitter/ MT Tech/ MT Mech - 6
- MTS (Mali) - 3
- MTS (Peon) -10
- MTS (Daftary) - 3
- MTS (Sweeper) - 3
- Sheet Metal Worker (Semi-Skilled) - 1
- Electrical Fitter (Semi-Skilled) - 1
- Labourer - 1
Coast Guard Group C Salary:
- Engine Driver (Group C), Sarang Lascar - Rs.5200-20200+2400 & Revised Pay Matrix Level 4 Rs. 25500-81100
- Fireman, Motor Transport Driver, Fireman, ICE Fitter,Store Keeper, Spray Painter, MT Fitter/ MT Tech/ MT Mech - Rs.5200+20200+1900 & Revised Pay Matrix Level 2 Rs. 19900-63200
- MTS, Worker, Electrical Fitter, Labourer - Rs.5200-20200+1800 & Revised Pay Matrix Level 2 Rs. 18000-56900
Eligibility Criteria for Coast Guard Group C Posts
Educational Qualification:
The details related to educational qualification, age limit will be available in the notification.
How to apply for Coast Guard Group C Recruitment 2022 ?
Candidates are required to send their application along with self-attested copies of certificates by ordinary post only to The Commander, Coast Guard Region (E), Near Napier Bridge, Chennai- 600009”.