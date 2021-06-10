Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2021: 350 Vacancies for Navik (GD/DB) and Yantrik under 01/2022, Apply @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Indian Coast Guard has released a notification for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik for 01/2022 Batch on its website - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Details Here

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Coast Guard has released a notification for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik for 01/2022 Batch on its website - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. ICG Online Application will be available from 02 July 2021 on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The last date for registration is 16 July 2021.

A total of 350 vacancies are available under various branch. The basic training for Navik (General Duty) and Yantrik will commence in February 2022 and Navik (Domestic Branch) in April 2022 at INS Chilka followed by sea training and professional training in the allotted trade

More details on ICG Navik Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, salary, application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria here.

Important Dates:

Starting of online application: 02 July 2021 from 10 AM

Last date for submission of online application: 16 July 2021 till 6 PM

ICG Admit Card Date 2021 - 02-03 days prior to examination.

Tentative Stage-I Exam Dates for Navik (GD, DB) & Yantrik - Mid/ End September 2021

Tentative Stage-II Exam Dates for Navik (GD, DB) & Yantrik - Mid/ End October 2021

Tentative Stage-III Exam Dates for Navik (GD) & Yantrik - Early February 2022

Tentative Stage-III Exam Dates for Navik (DB) - Early April 2022

Result Date : Stage-I will be announced tentatively within 30 days

Date of Training for Navik (GD) & Yantrik: Feb 2022

Date of Training for Navik (GD): April 2022

Indian Coast Guard Vacancy Details

Navik (General Duty) - 260 Navik (Domestic Branch) - 50 Yantrik (Mechanical) - 20 Yantrik (Electrical) - 13 Yantrik (Electronics) - 07

ICG Navik Salary and ICG Yantrik Salary:

Navik (General Duty) - Basic pay of Rs. 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulations. Navik (Domestic Branch) - Basic Pay Scale for Navik (DB) is 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation. Yantrik - Basic pay Rs. 29200/- (Pay Level-5). In addition, candidates will be paid Yantrik pay @ Rs. 6200/- plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation.

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Coast Guard Navik/Yantrik Posts

Educational Qualification:

Navik (General Duty) - 12th passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE). Navik (Domestic Branch) -1 0th Class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE). Yantrik. 10th class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics and Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Age Limit:

18 to 22 years as follow:

For Navik (GD) and Yantrik - Born between 01 Feb 2000 to 31 Jan 2004 (both dates inclusive) For Navik (DB) - Born between 01 Apr 2000 to 31 March 2004 (both dates inclusive).

Medical Standard:

Height - Minimum height 157 cms. Height standards may be reduced by upto 05 cms below 157 cms for candidates having domicile of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Garhwal, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Height standards may be reduced by upto 02 cms for candidates having domicile of Lakshadweep. Chest - Should be well proportioned. Minimum expansion 5 cms. Weight - Proportionate to height and age +10 percentage acceptable. Hearing - Normal.

Selection Criteria for ICG Navik/Yantrik Posts

The selection of recruits is based on an all India order of merit on their performance in:

Stage- I –Written Examination STAGE-II - Based on the performance in the Computer Based Online Examination, a merit list will be prepared and e-admit card for stage-II (Physical Fitness Test(pass/fail), Document verification (Pass/fail), Re-assessment of Inconsistent Performers (Pass/fail), Initial Medicals Examination. (Pass/Fail)will be issued STAGE – III - Based on the performance in Stage-I & Stage-II, an all India merit list will be prepared and e-admit card for stage-III (final medicals at INS Chilka) will be issued as per the vacancies available and ratio decided by ICG. STAGE–IV–The candidates are to submit all the original documents and verification of all original documents through boards/universities/state government will be carried out by Indian Coast Guard. Candidate will be terminated from service if the documents are reported as not genuine by respective boards/universities/state government.

How to apply for ICG Navik/Yantrik Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to login to joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in and follow the instructions provided for registering with e-mail ID/mobile number. The candidates are to ensure validity of e-mail and mobile number at least up to 30 Jun 2022.

ICG Exam Fee:

Rs. 250/- (No Fee for SC/ST Candidates)

ICG Notification Download PDF

ICG Website