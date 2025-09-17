Indian Coast Guard Navik GD and Yantrik Admit Card 2025 Released at cgept.cdac.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF link Here

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2025: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the admit card for Coast Guard Navik GD & Yantrik for batch 01/2026 & 02/2026 on its official website. The written for the Stage-I for these posts is scheduled to be held from September 19 to 22, 2025 across the country. As per the official notice, the admit card for the exam will be released 72 hours before the exam date. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit card after using their login credentials through the link-https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
Indian Coast Guard Admit Card for the 01/2026 & 02/2026 Batch
The direct link to download the admit card is given in this article. The candidates can login into the website using their email ID and password.
|
Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2025
joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Admit Card 2025 Highlights
A total of 630 posts are to be filled through the Coast Guard Navik GD & Yantrik for batch 01/2026 & 02/2026. Check below the highlights of the recruitment drive-
|
Organization
|
Indian Coast Guard (ICG)
|
Notification Number
|
01/2026 & 02/2026
|
Name of the Post
|
Coast Guard Navik GD & Yantrik
|
Number of Vacancies
|
630
|
Exam Date
|
September 19 to 22, 2025
|
Official website
|
joinindiancoastguard.gov.in
How to Download Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2025?
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Coast Guard www.join Indiancoastguard.gov.in.
- Step 2: Check the e-admit card download link displayed on the homepage and click on it.
- Step 3: Enter your email ID and password.
- Step 4: Fill the captcha code for verification purposes, then click on the 'Get details' button.
- Step 5: The Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Admit Card page will appear on the screen.
- Step 6: Download the admit card and make sure to take a printout for future reference.
Important Instructions For Indian Coast Guard Exam 2025
Candidates who are going to appear in the Guard Navik GD & Yantrik for batch 01/2026 & 02/2026 exam on September 19 to 22, 2025, should ensure that they have gone through the exam day guidelines before attempting the examination. Candidates registered successfully are advised to adhere to the crucial instructions and ensure a smooth and hassle-free exam experience-
- Hall Ticket and ID Proof: You are advised to carry your admit cards and a valid photo ID i.e. (Voter ID, Aadhar, Driving Licence, Passport etc)
- Avoid Prohibited Items: You should avoid items which are not allowed in exam centers including Mobile phone, smartwatches, earphones with other equipment.
- OMR Instructions: Follow the proper guidelines during filling the OMR sheet in the same manner as mentioned in the instructions.
- Seating Arrangement: Don't occupy the other seats in exam hall and sit only the assigned seat as your roll number/registration number.
Details given on Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2025
Candidates can download their hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials. After downloading the Indian Coast Guard 2025, the details mentioned on it are given below:
- Name of candidate
- Date of birth
- Roll Number
- Category of candidate
- Exam Date & Shift
- Candidate's reporting time
- Location of examination centre
- Candidate's photo and signature
- Exam Guidelines
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation