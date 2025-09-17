Indian Coast Guard Navik GD and Yantrik Admit Card 2025 Released at cgept.cdac.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF link Here

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2025: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the admit card for Coast Guard Navik GD & Yantrik for batch 01/2026 & 02/2026 on its official website. The written for the Stage-I for these posts is scheduled to be held from September 19 to 22, 2025 across the country. As per the official notice, the admit card for the exam will be released 72 hours before the exam date. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit card after using their login credentials through the link-https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card for the 01/2026 & 02/2026 Batch

The direct link to download the admit card is given in this article. The candidates can login into the website using their email ID and password.