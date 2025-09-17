RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

Indian Coast Guard Navik GD and Yantrik Admit Card 2025 Released at cgept.cdac.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF link Here

By Manish Kumar
Sep 17, 2025, 12:51 IST

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2025:  The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the admit card download link for  Coast Guard Navik GD & Yantrik for batch 01/2026 & 02/2026. The written test for theCoast Guard Navik GD & Yantrik for batch 01/2026 & 02/2026 is scheduled to be held from September 19 to 22, 2025 across the country. Check the hall ticket download link and other details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2025: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the admit card for Coast Guard Navik GD & Yantrik for batch 01/2026 & 02/2026 on its official website. The written for the Stage-I for these posts is scheduled to be held from September 19 to 22, 2025 across the country. As per the official notice, the admit card for the exam will be released 72 hours before the exam date. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit card after using their login credentials through the link-https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card for the 01/2026 & 02/2026 Batch

The direct link to download the admit card is given in this article. The candidates can login into the website using their email ID and password.

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2025

Click Here 

joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Admit Card 2025 Highlights

A total of 630 posts are to be filled through the Coast Guard Navik GD & Yantrik for batch 01/2026 & 02/2026. Check below the highlights of the recruitment drive-

Organization

Indian Coast Guard (ICG)

Notification Number

01/2026 & 02/2026

Name of the Post

Coast Guard Navik GD & Yantrik

Number of Vacancies

630

Exam Date 

September 19 to 22, 2025

Official website

joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

How to Download Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Coast Guard www.join Indiancoastguard.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Check the e-admit card download link displayed on the homepage and click on it.
  • Step 3: Enter your email ID and password.
  • Step 4: Fill the captcha code for verification purposes, then click on the 'Get details' button.
  • Step 5: The Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Admit Card page will appear on the screen.
  • Step 6: Download the admit card and make sure to take a printout for future reference.

Important Instructions For Indian Coast Guard Exam 2025 

Candidates who are going to appear in the Guard Navik GD & Yantrik for batch 01/2026 & 02/2026  exam on September 19 to 22, 2025, should ensure that they have gone through the exam day guidelines before attempting the examination. Candidates registered successfully are advised to adhere to the crucial instructions and ensure a smooth and hassle-free exam experience-

  • Hall Ticket and ID Proof: You are advised to carry your admit cards and a valid photo ID i.e. (Voter ID, Aadhar, Driving Licence, Passport etc)
  • Avoid  Prohibited Items: You should avoid items which are not allowed in exam centers including Mobile phone, smartwatches, earphones with other equipment. 
  • OMR Instructions: Follow the proper guidelines during filling the OMR sheet in the same manner as mentioned in the instructions. 
  • Seating Arrangement: Don't occupy the other seats in exam hall and sit only the assigned seat as your roll number/registration number.

Details given on Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2025

Candidates can download their hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials. After downloading the Indian Coast Guard 2025, the details mentioned on it are given below:

  • Name of candidate
  • Date of birth
  • Roll Number
  • Category of candidate
  • Exam Date & Shift
  • Candidate's reporting time
  • Location of examination centre
  • Candidate's photo and signature
  • Exam Guidelines




Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News