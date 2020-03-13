Indian Coast Guard Result 2020 out for Navik (DB) 01/2020: Check Final Medical Exam List Here

Indian Coast Guard Result 2020: Indian Coast Guard has released a final medical exam list for the post of Navik (DB) for 01/2020 Batch. Candidates applied for Indian Coast Guard Navik DB Recruitment 2020 can check the list of selected candidates on the official website of Indian Coast Guard.i.e.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Indian Coast Guard Medical Exam 2020 for 01/2020 Batch is scheduled to be held on 17 April 2020 at INS Chilka. Candidates will receive the Indian Coast Guard Navik DB Medical Exam Admit Card 2020 through speed post. Candidates will have to carry 4 copies of the admit card on the day of exam along with the valid identity proofs. Candidates should note that the admit card will not be treated as appointment letter.

Candidates can also collect the call letters through the concerned zone by Hand only After 07 Apr 2020 incase the same not received by post. Candidates can check the zone wise list of the address in the PDF provided below. Candidates will have to produce e-admit card and photo identity card at the time of collecting call letters.

Candidates, who will not be found medically fit in the final medical examination at INS Chilka, will not be enrolled for training. The unfit candidates will have an opportunity to appeal against the findings if they so desire at INHS Kalyani, Visakhapatnam at his own expenses within a maximum period of 12 days or as decided by INS Chilka.

Indian Coast Guard Navik DB 01/2020 will start in April 2020 at INS Chilka in the allotted trade. The candidates will be allocated to the required Branch/Trade as per the requirement of service and performance of the candidate during basic training. Candidates can check the list in the provided link given below.

Check List of Selected Candidates for Indian Coast Guard Navik DB 2020 Final Medical Exam 01/2020