Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 10+2 B.Tech Cadet Entry Scheme @joinindiannavy.gov.in, Course Commencing from July 2021

Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech 2021 Notification: Indian Navy has published the recruitment notification for a four year degree course 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme (Permanent Commission) commencing from July 2021. Unmarried Male Candidates (fulfilling the conditions of nationality as laid down by the Govt. of India) can apply for Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Cadet Entry Scheme on official website of Indian Navy (joinindiannavy.gov.in) from 29 January 2021. The last date for Indian Navy Online Application is 09 February 2021.

The course will commence in July 2021 for Education Branch and Executive & Technical Branch at the Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Kerala. Selected Candidates will be inducted as Cadets for the four year B.Tech Course in Applied Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or Electronics & Communication Engineering as per Naval requirements. On completion of the course, B.Tech Degree will be awarded by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Candidates who have passed 12th exam in PCM and appeared for JEE Main 2020 exam are eligible to apply for Indian Navy 10+2 Course. More details on India Navy 10+2 B.Tech Recruitment 2021 such as age limit, eligibility criteria, selection process, vacancies, application process are available in this article.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: 29 January 2021

Last Date of Online Application: 09 February 2021.

Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech 2021 Vacancy Details

10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme – 26 Posts

Education Branch - 05

Executive & Technical Branch - 21

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech 2021

Educational Qualification:

Passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examinations from any Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII)

Candidates who have appeared for JEE (Main) -2020 (for B.E./ B.Tech) exam. Call up for Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued on the basis of JEE (Main) - 2020.

Age Limit:

Age. Born between 02 Jan 2002 and 01 Jul 2004 (both dates inclusive)

Selection Process for Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech 2021 Cadet Entry Scheme

Shortlisting of Candidates: IHQ of MoD (Navy) will shortlisted the candidates for SSB Interview on JEE (Main) All India Rank- 2021.

SSB Interview: SSB interviews for short listed candidates will be scheduled at Bangalore / Bhopal / Kolkata / Visakhapatnam from Mar – Jun 2021.SSB interview will be conducted in two stages:

Stage I test consists of Intelligence test, Picture Perception and Group Discussion.

Stage II test comprises Psychological testing, Group testing and Interview which will last for 04 days

Medical Exam - Successful candidates in SSB Interview will undergo Medical Examination (approx duration 03-05 working days)

How to Apply for Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Recruitment 2021

Eligible candidates can apply on official website of Indian navy i.e. www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.from 29 January to 09 February 2021.

Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech 2021 Notification Download

