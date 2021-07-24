Indian Navy AA SSR Result 2021 OUT @joinindiannavy.gov.in, Check Navy AA SSR August 2021 Batch Merit List Here

Indian Navy AA SSR August 2021 Batch Result: Indian Navy has recently declared the result of Artificer Apprentice (AA) & Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) for Course Commencing in August 2021. All candidates who appeared in the aforementioned exam can download their result through the official website.i.e.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy AA SSR August 2021 Batch Result Download Link is available at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The candidates can download their result by using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided the easy steps to download the result below.

How and Where to Download Indian Navy AA SSR August 2021 Batch Result?

Visit the official website of Indian Navy.i.e.joinindiannavy.gov.in. Click on ‘Indian Navy AA SSR August 2021 Batch Result’. Select correspondence + Captcha Code and click on the save button. Then, Indian Navy AA SSR August 2021 Batch Merit List will be displayed. Download Indian Navy AA SSR August 2021 Batch Merit List and save it for future reference.

All selected candidates will be called at INS Chilka for Enrolment Medicals. The selection of a candidate will stand cancelled and he will have no claim for enrolment in the Indian Navy in case the candidate fails to report on the date and time mentioned in the call letter for Enrolment Medical Examination at INS Chilka. Enrolment will be subject to Fitness in Enrolment Medical Examination at INS Chilka.

All candidates who are selected in the merit list are required to download Police Verification form and other associated forms along with the Call letter for Final Enrolment Medical Examination at INS Chilka. The candidates are required to submit the same to INS Chilka after getting their antecedents verified on the Police Verification form/Online police verification form from the Superintendent of Police of their respective jurisdiction. The candidate should be in possession of police verification from either place of domicile or place of residence. Candidates without the verified police verification reports or reports with adverse comments will not be eligible for Enrolment.