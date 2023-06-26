Indian Navy MR 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards

Indian Navy MR 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Check the age limit, educational & professional qualification and physical standards required for the Indian MR Musician recruitment 2023.

Indian Navy MR 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Indian Navy is conducting online registrations for enrolment as Agniveer MR (Musician) for the 02/2023 Batch from June 26 to July 2, 2023. The eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply online at the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Below are the important dates for Indian Navy MR Recruitment Process 2023:

Indian Navy 2023 MR Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date June 24, 2023 Online Application Opening Date June 26, 2023 Online Application Closing Date July 2, 2023 Course Commencement November 2023

Indian Navy MR Vacancies 2023

The job specifications of the 35 Vacancies under the Indian Navy Agniveer MR (Musician) 2023 Recruitment are given below:

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2023 Specifications Post Name Agniveer MR (Musician) Vacancies 35 Job Profile Agniveers to play musical instruments as a part of naval band during ceremonial parades and other official functions. The naval band also has performed all over the world. Training Candidates selected will undergo 14 weeks of basic training at INS Chilka followed by professional training at INS Kunjali.

Indian Navy MR Eligibility Criteria 2023

So, let’s look at the eligibility criteria for the Agniveer MR (Musician) post under the Indian Navy 2023 recruitment drive:

Indian Navy MR Age Limit 2023

Candidates should be born between November 1, 2002, to April 30, 2006 - both dates inclusive.

Age Limit Years Minimum 17½ Maximum 21

Indian Navy MR Educational Qualification 2023

Candidate must have passed the matriculation examination (10th Pass) from the Boards of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Educational Opportunities for Agniveers: Candidates may undergo various professional courses as per service requirements. Candidates will get the "Graduation Equivalent Certificate" on retirement after completion of 15 years of service.

Indian Navy MR Professional Qualification 2023

Candidates should have proficiency in Western notation, aural aptitude, and basic knowledge in the theory of music. They should also have actual practical skill on any western classical or wind/percussion instrument.

Indian Navy MR Physical Standards 2023

Under Indian Navy Agniveer MR (Musician) Recruitment, candidates who qualify the stage-1, the preliminary screening will be required to undergo stage-2, the final screening subject to qualification in physical fitness test and recruitment medical examination. Indian Navy will conduct physical fitness tests for both male and female candidates:

Height Male: 157 cms Female: 152 cms Running Male: 1.6 KM Running in 06 Minutes 30 Second Female: 1.6 KM Running in 08 Minutes Squats (Uthak Baihtak) Male: 20 Times Female : 15 Times Push up Male: 12 times Bent Knee Sit-ups Female: 10 times Chest Expansion Male: Minimum Expand 5 CMS

Indian Navy MR Medical Standards 2023

Recruitment medical examination will be conducted by authorised military doctors as per medical standards prescribed in current regulations applicable to Agniveer (MR). Below are the medical standards:

Medical Standards The candidate must be in good physical and mental health, free from any defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties both ashore and afloat under peace as well as war conditions as per Navy Order (Special) 01/2008. Extract of the Navy Order can be accessed from the official Indian Navy recruitment website. Visual Standards Without Glasses With Glasses Better Eye Worse Eye Better Eye Worse Eye 6/6 6/9 6/6 6/6 Tattoos Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on the inner face of the forearms, i.e., from inside of the elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of palm/ back (dorsal) side of the hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body is not acceptable and the candidate will be barred from recruitment.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for Indian Navy Agniveer MR (Musician) 2023 recruitment.